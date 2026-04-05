HCM City, Bangkok deepen cooperation as Việt Nam-Thailand ties near 50-year milestone

HCM CITY — HCM City and Bangkok have agreed to expand cooperation in trade, tourism and cultural exchange, as Việt Nam and Thailand prepare to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The agreement was reached during talks on Friday between Nguyễn Lộc Hà, vice chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, during an official visit by the Vietnamese delegation to Thailand.

Hà said the visit takes place as bilateral ties continue to deepen, with both sides seeking to leverage the upcoming anniversary to boost practical cooperation.

He highlighted HCM City’s position as Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, with a population of more than 14 million and an area exceeding 6,700sq.km.

The city accounts for nearly a quarter of national GDP and generates more than VNĐ800 trillion (US$30.4 billion) in annual budget revenue, roughly one-third of the country’s total.

The southern metropolis also leads Việt Nam in trade turnover and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, making it a key destination for regional investors, including Thai firms.

Hà proposed enhancing exchanges at all levels and expanding cooperation through joint trade and investment promotion events, tourism initiatives and cultural programmes tied to the 2026 anniversary.

He also invited Bangkok authorities to attend three major multilateral events scheduled in HCM City this year: the 20th International Travel Expo, the third Friendship Dialogue and the second HCM City Economic Forum.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed the proposals and said the visit would help deepen ties between the two cities, which established a sister-city relationship in 2015.

He praised HCM City for hosting large-scale international events in line with its economic standing and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in tourism promotion and cultural exchange.

Chadchart said Bangkok attaches importance to the planned 2026 events and would consider sending appropriate delegations to participate.

Later the same day, the HCM City delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand and met with leading Thai conglomerates exploring plans to expand investment in the southern economic hub. — VNS