Việt Nam’s 16th National Assembly to open in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The first session of Việt Nam’s 16th National Assembly (NA) is to formally open on Monday morning at the National Assembly House.

At 7am, deputies laid wreaths and visited the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. Delegations also placed wreaths at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

The opening sitting is scheduled to begin 8am in Diên Hồng Hall and will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1).

After the flag-raising and delegate introductions, the outgoing National Assembly chair will deliver the opening address. General Secretary of the Communist Party, Tô Lâm, is also scheduled to take the floor.

The National Election Council will present a summary report on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, and report on confirmation of deputies’ credentials.

The NA deputies then meet in a closed session to consider the number of members of the NA Standing Committee for the 16th term. The outgoing NA Standing Committee will submit a proposal and draft resolution; deputies discuss the matter, and the Standing Committee reports on responses and revisions before the NA adopts the resolution by electronic vote.

Nominating lists for NA chair, vice chairs and NA Standing Committee members will be presented next. Deputies discuss and approve the lists, and the chair will be elected by secret ballot. The newly elected chair then take the oath and deliver an inaugural speech.

In the afternoon, the NA resumes private sessions to elect vice chairs and Standing Committee members. The outgoing Standing Committee will present draft resolutions, deputies debate, revisions are reported and the NA votes to approve the appointments.

Candidates for chair of the Ethnic Council, committee heads, State Auditor General and Secretary General of the National Assembly, who also heads the National Assembly Office, will then be nominated. — VNS