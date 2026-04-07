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Home Politics & Law

Nguyễn Văn Quảng re-elected as Chief Justice for 2026-2031 term

April 07, 2026 - 17:28
Following the vote, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng took the oath of office before the legislature, pledging loyalty to the country, people and Constitution; and committing to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng at the swearing-in ceremony. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon approved a resolution re-electing Nguyễn Văn Quảng as Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court for the 2026–2031 term, with all 496 lawmakers present voting in favour, at its first session.

The resolution confirms that Quảng, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief Justice for the 2021-2026 term will continue leading the country’s top court for another five-year term.

Following the vote, Quảng took the oath of office before the legislature, pledging loyalty to the country, people and Constitution; and committing to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Quảng, 57, hails from the northern port city of Hải Phòng. He holds a doctorate in law and advanced political theory credentials. He serves as Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, member of the Party Central Committee for the 13th and 14th tenures, and deputy to the NA in the 15th and 16th tenures. He now holds the dual role of Secretary of the Party Committee and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court.

Prior to his current position, he held several senior posts, including Deputy Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Standing Vice Secretary and Secretary of the Đà Nẵng municipal People’s Committee, and Standing Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate. — VNA/VNS

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