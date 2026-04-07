Lê Minh Hưng elected as Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly has elected Lê Minh Hưng, a Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Organisation Commission as Prime Minister for the 2026-31 term on Tuesday in Hà Nội.

Before the election, during the first sitting of the 16th National Assembly, the State President submitted nomination for the position of Prime Minister for the 2026-31 tenure.

Following deliberations, the National Assembly proceeded to elect the Prime Minister by secret ballot.

The result saw Lê Minh Hưng, a member of the 16th National Assembly (NA), formally elected to the post of Prime Minister for the 2026-31 term.

A resolution confirming his appointment was subsequently adopted with unanimous support. All 495 participating deputies voted in favour, representing 100 per cent of those present and 99 per cent of the total membership of the NA.

Following his election, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng took the oath of office.

Standing beneath the national flag, before the National Assembly and citizens across the country, he pledged “Absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, to the people, and to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam; and a commitment to strive to fulfil all duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.”

Born in 1970, Lê Minh Hưng hails from Tứ Mỹ Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province.

He holds an advanced qualification in political theory, a Master’s degree in Public Policy, a university degree in the same field, and a Bachelor’s degree in French.

He has served as a member of the Party Central Committee across the 12th, 13th and 14th terms; as Secretary of the Party Central Committee during the 13th and 14th terms; as a Politburo member in the 13th and 14th terms; and as a deputy to the 15th and 16th legislatures.

Over the course of his career, he spent many years at the State Bank of Vietnam, holding a range of positions from officer and department head to deputy director-general and director-general, before serving as Deputy Governor of the central bank from October 2011 to October 2014.

He later held the role of Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee Office for more than a year before returning to the State Bank of Vietnam as Governor.

After nearly a full term as Governor, he was appointed Chief of the Party Central Committee Office in October 2020, before being elected to the Secretariat and subsequently to the Politburo during the 13th Party Congress term in May 2024.

Between May and June 2024, he concurrently held two senior posts within the Party Central Committee: Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and Chief of the Party Central Committee Office.

At the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026, Lê Minh Hưng was elected to the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, and assigned to the Secretariat, while retaining his role as Head of the Central Organisation Commission until being elected Prime Minister by the 16th National Assembly. VNS