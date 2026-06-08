AFF 2026 a chance for enhanced regional cooperation

HÀ NỘI The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) taking place in Hà Nội on June 9-10 will be a large international forum with the attendance of numerous senior ASEAN leaders. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will be present and join in discussions for measures to enhance regional cooperation amid complex regional and international developments.

Executive Director of the Cambodian Center for Regional Studies (CCRS) Him Raksmey told a Vietnam News Agency resident correspondent in Phnom Penh that PM Manet’s participation in the third AFF reflects the good relationship between Cambodia and Việt Nam. It also demonstrates Cambodia’s high regard for Việt Nam’s initiatives and contributions to regional and international forums, particularly in the formation of the ASEAN Community.

He noted that the high-level participation of the Royal Government of Cambodia’s leadership at the forum is particularly important as Việt Nam is accelerating regional development and cooperation in the new era. The AFF is expected to facilitate a discussion among ASEAN leaders on a variety of issues, including traditional security, non-traditional security and emerging security challenges amid continuous changes in the region and worldwide.

According to an announcement on June 7 by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, within the framework of the official visit to Việt Nam from June 8-9, PM Manet will deliver remarks at the AFF focused on trade, investment and economic cooperation in the region.

The Cambodian scholar said the PM is expected to address the current global and regional context, while emphasising ASEAN’s role in maintaining stability and responding to challenges such as major-power competition, global economic slowdown and energy security issues.

In addition, the Cambodian leader is also expected to reaffirm the importance of an international rules-based order, the principles of the United Nations Charter and ASEAN, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes without the use or threat of force.

As for bilateral ties between Cambodia and Thailand, PM Manet is expected to reiterate Cambodia's stance of resolving issues through peaceful mechanisms and dialogue, Raksmey said.

According to the CCRS director, PM Manet’s visit to Việt Nam demonstrates Cambodia’s desire to further promote collaboration between the two countries both bilaterally and multilaterally, while continuing to resolve existing issues via peaceful mechanisms, in the spirit of neighbourly friendship. Amid regional and global fluctuations, strengthening Việt Nam – Cambodia cooperation is significant for stability and development in the region.

Also on this occasion, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency, Việt Nam’s Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ confirmed that Việt Nam honours the participation of PM Manet as well as his remarks to be delivered at the AFF.

Vũ said he believes the PM's presence will contribute to the success of the forum and demonstrate the mutual support of both sides in multilateral cooperation.

The ambassador also said the speech by the Cambodian PM will provide numerous practical perspectives on regional issues, such as economic resilience and connection, energy security, digital transformation, AI and innovation, and will contribute to the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. VNS