Newly elected Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng outlines five priorities for Government

HÀ NỘI — Speaking after taking the oath of office on Tuesday, the newly elected Government Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng stressed that the 14th National Party Congress has clearly defined the vision, objectives, drivers and action programme for a new phase of development.

He said the 2026–31 term would usher in a historic window of opportunity, requiring Việt Nam not only to continue developing but to achieve breakthroughs, not only to integrate but to elevate its standing, and not only to grow but to pursue rapid, sustainable and inclusive development while improving people’s living standards and well-being.

Hưng reaffirmed commitment to the path chosen by the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh and the people. He also underscored unity under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, with Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm at its core.

He outlined five overarching priorities for the Government: building a modern, enabling and people-centred administration; steering the economy towards high and sustainable growth; ensuring the effective operation of the new organisational model; fostering a united, coordinated and supportive Government; and promoting integrity, discipline, resilience and accountability.

The newly elected Government leader said top priority would be given to developing and perfecting a coherent institutional framework, including a sweeping review and synchronised amendment of legal regulations, drastic cuts to administrative procedures, and the removal of bottlenecks to unlock all social resources. The goal is to establish a lean, strong, effective and efficient apparatus guided by a proactive, action-oriented approach.

Government members, he stressed, must match words with deeds and adopt modern governance thinking, remaining proactive and flexible in all circumstances.

Reaffirming his determination to deliver high and sustainable economic growth, Hưng described an average GDP growth target of over 10 per cent annually for 2026–31 as a development imperative to realise the country’s strategic goals. The Government identified science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as the foremost breakthroughs and key drivers for advancing modern productive forces, boosting productivity and competitiveness, and strengthening strategic autonomy.

These efforts would create new growth engines, support the development of synchronised and modern infrastructure, accelerate the green transition, and enhance resilience to climate change. The State-owned economy would continue to play a leading role, while the private economy is expected to become the most important growth driver, ensuring all localities, businesses and citizens have opportunities to contribute to and benefit fairly from development.

Viewing investment in people as the most sustainable investment for the future, the Government would allocate appropriate resources to reform education and training, develop a highly skilled workforce and attract talent. It would strengthen the public healthcare system, improve grassroots-level services and ensure universal access to quality health care, according to PM Hưng.

Social welfare policies would be effectively implemented, with greater support for vulnerable groups and those who have contributed to the nation, ensuring no one is left behind.

The Government would also aim to develop culture into a solid foundation and an intrinsic strength of the nation, affirming the identity and standing of Vietnamese culture befitting a developed country with a long-standing civilisational tradition. At the same time, it would reinforce national defence and security, build a robust all-people defence posture linked with a strong people’s security framework, and pursue a consistent foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, while promoting economic and technological diplomacy to elevate Việt Nam’s international standing.

On building a united, coordinated and supportive Government, PM Hưng stressed that State power must remain unified while ensuring clear division, coordination and oversight among legislative, executive and judicial bodies. The Government would work closely with Party bodies in institutionalising and implementing Party guidelines; with the National Assembly in lawmaking; with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations in understanding public sentiment; and with local authorities in resolving bottlenecks, mobilising resources and driving development.

To build a Government characterised by integrity, discipline, resilience and accountability, the new PM said "public trust is the nation’s greatest asset". Rapid development would require a clean administrative system, upright officials and strict discipline.

The Government would be committed to acting with the highest determination, placing national and public interests above all else, intensifying efforts against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, tightening administrative discipline, strengthening accountability of leaders and ensuring strict control of power. He also pledged firm action against indifference and avoidance of responsibility in addressing the difficulties faced by citizens and businesses, while effectively implementing mechanisms to encourage and protect officials willing to take initiative, innovate and assume responsibility for the common good.

PM Hưng expressed hope for continued close leadership from the Party Central Committee, particularly the Politburo, the Secretariat and Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm; as well as support and constructive feedback from former leaders, effective coordination and supreme oversight from the National Assembly, close cooperation from the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, and the trust and active participation of the public, the armed forces, overseas Vietnamese communities and international partners. — VNS