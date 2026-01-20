14th National Party Congress to decide on strategic issues for nation’s future, destiny: State President

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) shoulders an enormous historical mission: not only to set goals and directions for the 2026–2030 term, but also to make decisions on strategic issues concerning the future and destiny of the nation in many decades to come, State President Lương Cường stated at the opening ceremony of the event in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, the State leader affirmed the 14th National Party Congress marks the beginning of a new era of national development, guided by the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”, demonstrating the nation’s unwavering resolve, steadfast determination, resolute will, and spirit of great unity in pursuing the goal of building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam steadily progressing towards socialism.

The congress is a momentous event for the country and a historic turning point toward the 100th founding anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930-2030), concentrating the will, aspirations, and determination of the entire Party, people, and armed forces with the spirit of strategic self-reliance, self-strengthening, and confidence to advance strongly into a new era, he said.

According to the State President, the 14th National Party Congress takes place against a backdrop of rapid, complex, and unpredictable developments in the world and the region; growing strategic competition among major powers; and increasingly serious non-traditional security challenges, especially climate change and epidemics. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly the explosive development of artificial intelligence, digital technology, quantum technology, and new technologies, is bringing about new technologies, many epochal changes that are profoundly changing all socio-economic aspects. This sets an urgent requirement for the establishment of new growth and development models, improved labour productivity, production quality, and national competitiveness; as well as new requirements in social development management, national defence and security safeguarding, and foreign relations promotion.

The congress will outline a roadmap to continue to strongly inspire the aspiration for development, foster national pride and self-resilience, unlock all resources and driving forces for development, bring into play the strength of the People and the great national solidarity combined with the strength of the times, comprehensively and synchronously promote national renewal, construction, development, and defence, successfully achieving the goal of building a powerful nation standing shoulder to shoulder with great powers across the five continents as envisioned by President Hồ Chí Minh and the aspirations of the entire nation, he went on.

He noted that after 40 years of implementing the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy, the country has achieved tremendous, comprehensive, and historically significant accomplishments, continuously improving the People’s life quality and happiness, and enhancing the country's prestige and stature on the international stage. However, the country still faces many challenges and limitations: Growth remains below its potential and not truly sustainable; labour productivity is not high, the competitiveness of the economy is still limited; the lives of a segment of the population remain difficult; climate change, natural disasters, epidemics, cybersecurity, among others, continue to have complex impacts and bring many risks.

The State President urged the delegates to fully exercise their responsibility, intelligence, and dedication; uphold the spirit of unity and democracy; and to engage in thorough discussions, making a vital contribution to the success of the Congress.

The draft Political Report submitted to the Congress bears the theme: Under the glorious flag of the Party, uniting in strength and determination to successfully achieve national development goals by 2030; strategic self-reliance, self-strengthening and confidence, advancing strongly in the era of the nation’s rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civilisation and happiness, steadfastly moving toward socialism.

The Congress’s Presidium consists of 16 members of the 13th Political Bureau: General Secretary Tô Lâm, President of the Presidium; State President Lương Cường; Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính; Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn; Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Trần Cẩm Tú; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hùng; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc; President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyễn Xuân Thắng; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Đỗ Văn Chiến; Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang; Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang; Permanent Member of the Subcommittee for Documents for the 14th National Party Congress Nguyễn Văn Nên; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa; and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Duy Ngọc.

Attending the opening ceremony were incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, representatives of intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries and outstanding members of the younger generation.

Ambassadors, representatives of foreign countries, and heads of resident and non-resident international organisations in Việt Nam were also present at the event.

The congress brings together 1,586 delegates, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide. A large number of domestic and international journalists are covering the event.

The 14th National Party Congress will concentrate on reviewing the implementation of the 13th Congress’s Resolution in conjunction with the 40-year Đổi mới process, acknowledging key achievements, identifying shortcomings and their causes, and drawing major lessons with long-term theoretical and practical values for the country’s development. It will discuss and approve strategic breakthrough directions, goals, and priority tasks for 2026 – 2030, with a vision toward 2045; conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of Party building and the integrity and strength of the political system; and elect the 14th Party Central Committee.

Following the agenda, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, head of the sub-committee in charge of drafting documents for the 14th National Party Congress, presented a report of the 13th Party Central Committee on the documents submitted to the 14th Congress. — VNA/VNS