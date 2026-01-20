14th National Party Congress opens, marking starting point of new development era

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) officially opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.

This is not only a momentous political event for the country but also a pivotal Congress, ushering in a new era of development.

In this era, the aspiration for the nation to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the five continents” is carried forward through strategic vision, concrete actions, and a consistent overarching goal: the happiness of the people.

As many as 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide gather together at the National Convention Centre in the capital city, bringing with them the voices of grassroots communities, of everyday life, of localities still facing many hardships, as well as of dynamic economic hubs.

Each delegate holds a different position, yet all share a common faith in the path chosen by the Party and in the future of the nation.

With the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” the 14th National Congress bears a great mission. It reviews the path already gone through, especially nearly 40 years of the country’s Đổi mới (Renewal), while charting directions for the next five years and beyond.

The goal is to realise the aspiration of becoming a strong and prosperous nation by 2045. The Congress clearly prepares the country for a new development threshold, with greater stature, position, and ambition.

Hence, the Congress adopts the theme: “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism.”

During his lifetime, President Hồ Chí Minh clearly expressed his desire that the country would “stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the five continents.” Over time, that aspiration has become the shared dream of the entire nation. The 14th National Congress is precisely where that aspiration is carried forward through profound practical reviews and strong political determination.

Looking back at the term of the 13th National Congress, it was a period full of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, global economic fluctuations, complex geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain disruptions posed unprecedented tests for the country. In that context, the Party’s mettle, the Government’s resolute governance, and the people’s spirit of unity were clearly demonstrated. Việt Nam not only overcame difficulties but also laid an important foundation for long-term development.

Macroeconomic stability was maintained; GDP growth in 2025 reached 8.02 per cent; the size of the economy exceeded US$500 billion; and per capita income surpassed $5,000. Another notable hallmark was the revolution in streamlining the organisational apparatus.

The reorganisation of administrative units, the mergers of many localities, and the implementation of a two-tier local administration system not only saved resources but, more importantly, enabled the system to operate more efficiently, be closer to the people, and serve them better.

Public trust has also been strengthened by policy decisions truly “for the people.” The Party and the State decided to exempt tuition fees for students in public schools from preschool to high school starting from the 2025–2026 school year, while supporting tuition fees for private schools and moving toward universal free health care along a roadmap from 2030 to 2035. The goal is to ensure that all citizens can access basic healthcare services and receive annual health checkups, reduce financial burdens, and guarantee social welfare.

Hundreds of major projects across the country were launched and inaugurated over the past year, with total investment capital of nearly VNĐ1.65 quadrillion ($62.8 billion). These projects have opened new roads, built hospitals, schools, and social housing, and created new employment opportunities for workers.

Within this flow, the draft Political Report submitted to the 14th National Congress holds special significance. The document clearly reflects the “people-centered” philosophy by placing citizens at the heart of all development goals - from the broad solicitation of public opinions during its drafting to the objective of “the people’s prosperity and happiness” as the ultimate destination of the renewal process.

The 14th National Congress also sets a target of strong economic growth, with average GDP growth of about 10 per cent during the 2026–2030 period. This is not merely a growth figure but is closely linked to improving quality of life, employment, and income for the people. At the same time, the roadmap toward becoming a high-income developed country by 2045 reflects the great aspiration of the entire nation within a long-term strategy. — VNA/VNS