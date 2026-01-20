14th National Party Congress opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam opened with a solemn ceremony at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The draft Political Report submitted to the Congress is centred on the theme: Under the glorious flag of the Party, united in will and action to realise the country’s development goals towards 2030; advancing with strategic self-reliance, resilience and confidence in this new era of the nation's rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation, happiness and steady progress towards socialism.

The Presidium of the Congress includes 16 members of the 13th Politburo, led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who serves as Chair. Among them are President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and other senior leaders from key Party bodies, the National Assembly, the Government, the armed forces and major mass organisations.

The opening session was attended by incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, alongside revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, prominent intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries and exemplary young people.

Ambassadors and representatives of foreign missions and international organisations, both resident and non-resident, were also present.

A total of 1,586 delegates, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide, attend the Congress, which has drawn extensive coverage from domestic and international media outlets.

During the congress, delegates will debate and approve key documents, including the Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee to the 14th Congress; a report reviewing theoretical and practical issues from 40 years of socialist-oriented Đổi mới (Renewal); a review of 15 years of implementing the Party Charter from 2011 to 2025 with proposed amendments; and a report assessing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee.

As part of preparations, the Party has carried out a significant reform by integrating three reports – the political report, the socio-economic report and the Party-building report – into a single, unified political report.

For the first time, the congress documents are accompanied by an action programme detailing specific projects, timelines and responsibilities, enabling resolutions to be implemented immediately after the congress. Draft documents were circulated for public consultation and drew nearly 14 million comments, reflecting what authorities described as strong public consensus. — VNS