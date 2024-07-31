PM meets Indian foreign minister, expressing hope for new growth phase in bilateral relations

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday hold talks with Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, hoping that the Việt Nam-India relations will enter a new phase of growth following his official visit.

The Indian minister sends his condolences on the passing of the late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, a great friend of the South Asian country.

Sending his gratitude to the Indian leaders and delegation who travelled to Việt Nam to pay respects to the late Vietnamese Party chief, PM Chính also expressed his appreciation to the Indian foreign ministry and the minister himself for their effective coordination in preparation for the visit.

This trip is one of the first state visits by a foreign leader since Indian PM Narendra Modi was re-elected for the third term.

PM Chính also commended foreign ministers of both country for the successful 18th India-Việt Nam Joint Commission Meeting in September last year, an important step for this visit as well as the finalisation of the action plan for the Việt Nam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2024-2028 period.

The Vietnamese government leader hoped to further discuss with India key areas of cooperation in the near future, including delegation exchanges, economic-trade-investment cooperation with the bilateral trade turnover aimed at US$20 billion, as well as emerging sectors such as green transition, digital transformation, innovation, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

He hoped that the two foreign ministries would continue their focus on coordinating with relevant departments to realise the high-level agreements between Việt Nam and India.

The two countries also agreed to maintain their cooperation in international and regional forums, and their support for the ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea). — VNS