Party official pays working visit to RoK to seek closer ties

SEOUL — A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 23-25.

While in the RoK, Anh held working sessions with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yoo In-chon, Mayor of Busan city Park Heong-joon, First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Chang Ho-jin, and First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Youngjin Jang.

PM Han said over the past three decades, ties between Việt Nam and the RoK have been growing robustly, quickly and actively. The RoK is now the biggest investor and the third largest trading partner of Việt Nam.

The RoK is a reliable companion of Việt Nam, he said, adding that it supports Việt Nam's goal to become a developed country by 2045. The RoK is ready to work closely with Việt Nam in various fields and assist the country in improving sci-tech capability and human resources quality to achieve its development goals, the PM added.

The other RoK officials expressed their delight at the establishment of RoK-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership and said Việt Nam has become an attractive investment destination for Korean enterprises and a preferred tourist destination for many Koreans. They expressed their desire to closely partner with the Vietnamese Party, Government, ministries, sectors and localities to further deepen and enhance the quality of cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

For his part, Anh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and Government always treasure and want to promote its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK.

On the foundation of the fine bilateral relationship, high political trust, extensive and close people-to-people ties and shared strategic goals, he wished that the RoK Government, ministries and big corporations would continue with close cooperation with and support for Việt Nam to develop such key sectors as information technology, electronics, marine economy, shipbuilding, and maritime transport.

He suggested both sides enhance cultural and sports collaboration to further elevate the image and position of each country, spreading the positive values of each nation in the region and on the international stage.

The official asked the Vietnamese Embassy and business community continue building on their past achievements, helping to elevate the bilateral relationship to be commensurate with the framework of the Việt Nam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS