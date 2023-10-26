Việt Nam, Mongolia eye stronger defence ties

HÀ NỘI — President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh hosted a reception in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday for Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam who have been on an official visit to the country.

Khurelsukh stressed that Việt Nam has a special position in Mongolia’s foreign policy and wished that in the near future, bilateral ties would reach a new height for the benefit of the people of both countries and contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Giang affirmed that Việt Nam always highly evaluates its traditional friendship with Mongolia and believed that the upcoming Việt Nam visit in early November by the Mongolian President will be a success, especially at a time when the two countries will celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

He also informed the host about the outcomes of his talks with Mongolian Minister of Defence Gursediin Saikhanbayar and cooperation between the two armies over the past years.

For his part, the President committed all possible support to deepen collaboration between the two defence ministries in a way that matches bilateral cooperation framework.

At the talks between the two defence ministers in the morning of the same day, both sides agreed to continue their efforts to effectively promote practical cooperation in various fields, such as facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels, defence industry, training, military medicine, culture, arts, military sports, and sharing experience in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Saikhanbayar stressed that Mongolia always treasures the development of its relationship with Việt Nam and considers Việt Nam a bridge to foster its relations with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a key partner of Mongolia in the region.

Meanwhile, Giang affirmed that Việt Nam consistently pursues a national defence policy of "four nos" and foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations and giving the highest priority to developing friendship and cooperation ties with traditional friend nations, including Mongolia.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, the host and guest underscored the importance of maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), which is significant to not only coastal countries but also landlocked nations.

Following the talks, the two ministers witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on the exchange of delegations between the two defence ministries.

On October 26 afternoon, Giang and his entourage visited the National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar. Founded in 1921, it is the country's premier and oldest military educational institution. — VNS