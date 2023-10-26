61 Vietnamese citizens identified in Myanmar's bust of scam casinos: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — 61 Vietnamese citizens have been identified so far among the nearly 200 foreign nationals rescued by Myanmar authorities from scam casino operations, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Responding to the press queries, Hằng said in recent days, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar and the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have received information from the authorities in Myanmar about the nearly 200 foreign citizens, including Vietnamese citizens, that have been rescued from the notorious cyber-scam casinos at the country's northern border.

"Right after receiving the information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar to cooperate with local authorities to verify information regarding the citizens, and to request that we ensure proper accommodations for Vietnamese citizens and to further investigate the cause and identify the victims," the spokeswoman said.

The embassy and local authorities in Việt Nam have been asked to cooperate with Myanmar authorities to implement consular procedures as necessary, build citizen protection measures, and support the repatriation of the citizens after the Myanmar authorities have had their conclusion, the spokesperson said.

But if any member of the public has any information on their loved one who was rescued in Myanmar, please provide more information through the hotlines of the Consular Department or the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

Hong Kong relaxation of visa policies

Asked for Việt Nam's response to Hong Kong's recent policies of facilitating visa procedures for Vietnamese talents coming to Hong Kong to work and relaxing the requirements for Vietnamese coming to Hong Kong to work or travel on a multiple entry basis, spokesperson Hằng said: "We highly appreciate and acknowledge the decision to ease the visa policies of Hong Kong for Vietnamese citizens.

"Việt Nam and the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, China, are each other's important economic partners," Hằng noted.

"The simplification of the visa processes will bring about benefits for both economies, as well as for both businesses and people," she added.

With regard to whether the foreign ministry or Vietnamese authorities are in talks with Hong Kong counterparts to help loosen visa requirements for Vietnamese citizens/tourists to Hong Kong in order the raise the number of Vietnamese tourists to this region, Hăng told the media that in recent exchanges with partners including Hong Kong, Việt Nam has proposed the simplification of the visa processes or visa extensions for entries by Vietnamese citizens to enhance trade and travel and the people-to-people exchange, contributing to the development of the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and partners. — VNS