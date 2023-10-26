Vietnamese citizens in Israel advised to prepare for evacuation amid conflict: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese citizens in Israel are advised to be prepared for the scenario of evacuation of themselves and their assets to a third country or returning to Việt Nam, amid worsening conflict in the Middle East region.

This is part of the advisory for Vietnamese nationals in Israel by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Citizens are asked to avoid travelling to Israel unless necessary, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday during the press briefing in Hà Nội.

"They should also regularly follow the news provided by local authorities and heed the warnings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Consular Department and the Vietnamese embassy in Israel to have timely responses," Hằng noted.

So far, Vietnamese citizens currently residing in Israel remain safe, she stated.

In recent days, the situation is unfolding in a complicated manner, and on October 24, 2023, the National Steering Committee for Citizen Protection and the foreign ministry convened a meeting and discussed citizen protection efforts given the tensions in the region, Hằng told the press.

According to the spokesperson, since the beginning of the conflict, the foreign ministry has instructed the Vietnamese representative mission in Israel and in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which is currently accredited to the state of Palestine, to closely follow up on the situation of areas of conflict to urgently review information on Vietnamese citizens living in the affected areas, and to work closely with local authorities and relevant domestic agencies to implement measures to protect and ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas should they need assistance.

"Acting on the directions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese embassy in Israel has continued to maintain regular contacts with the Vietnamese community living in the areas of conflict," Hằng said, adding that the embassy has received updates on their situation and have requested that the local authorities ensure safety for them and their families.

At the same time, the embassy stands ready to provide protection measures in accordance with the citizens' wishes and the up-to-date situation of the conflict.

Citizens in conflict-affected areas are asked to register their personal information on the form available at http://bit.ly/dangkycongdanVNtaiIsrael and state whether they want to evacuate.

Evacuation fees are borne by the citizens, including border and transportation, as well as flight tickets out of Israel or back to Việt Nam.

Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel at the following phone numbers: +972-50-818-6116, +972-52-727-4248, +972-50-994-0889, or the Citizen Protection Hotline of the Consular Department at +84 981 84 84 84.

The latest Israel-Hamas conflict, breaking out on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 6,400 people, and injured 17,000, according to Gaza health authorities, as well as over 1,400 people in Israel according to the Israeli Government. — VNS