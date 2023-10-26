Việt Nam and Thailand pledge to bring strategic partnership to new level

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Thai counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, agreed to strive to bring bilateral trade turnover to soon reach the target of US$25 billion during their talks in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The target can be achieved through reducing trade barriers and further opening up for goods exchange, they said.

The two ministers also pledged to promote economic, infrastructure, science and technology connections, and contribute to ensuring the supply chain through promoting the implementation of the 'Three Connects' strategy.

They vowed to strengthen cooperation in new fields such as digital economy, e-commerce and green energy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree emphasised that this is his first official foreign visit in his new position, and affirmed that Việt Nam is a close friend and one of Thailand's most important partners in the region.

He expressed the country’s desire to further strengthen the good relationship between the two ministries of foreign affairs.

The two ministers expressed their joy to witness cooperation in all fields developing deeply and substantially on the basis of mutual respect, trust and benefits.

They agreed to move forward to bring the Việt Nam - Thailand Strategic Partnership to a new level.

The two sides agreed to coordinate and arrange a suitable time for the Thai Prime Minister's official visit to Việt Nam, and co-chair the 4th joint Cabinet meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The two ministers show their support for the development of road and waterway transport routes, as well as increasing the number of flights connecting the two countries.

They also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, labour, maritime, defence and security.

They reaffirmed the commitment not to allow any individual or organisation to use the territory of one country to oppose another country.

Regarding regional and international cooperation, the two sides affirmed their close coordination at multilateral and regional mechanisms, coordination with other ASEAN countries to strengthen ASEAN solidarity, unity and the central role of the regional bloc, strengthening cooperation in developing the Mekong sub-region, and managing and using the Mekong River water resources sustainably.

They affirmed the importance of preserving peace, stability, safety, and maritime and aviation security in the East Sea on the basis of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. — VNS