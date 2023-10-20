PM receives Saudi Arabia's ministers of economy-planning, human resources

RIYADH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday (local time) met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi in Riyadh, as part of his trip to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and visit to Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Minister of Economy and Planning Al-Ibrahim, PM Chính affirmed that the Việt Nam-Saudi Arabia cooperation is developing well and holds great potential for further expansion. He proposed the two countries strengthen their economic connectivity, cooperate in organising trade-investment promotion activities, particularly in energy and finance-banking, and boost teamwork in such new areas as the production and processing of Halal products and digital transformation.

The Vietnamese Government leader suggested both sides facilitate market access for each other's strong products and work closely to address issues related to the export of Việt Nam's aquatic products to Saudi Arabia. He also called for increased bilateral exchanges, cultural interactions, knowledge sharing, and transportation and aviation connectivity.

In response, the minister pledged to collaborate with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Arabian co-chair of the Saudi Arabia-Việt Nam Joint Government Committee, in order to deepen economic cooperation with Việt Nam.

The two countries should take advantage of each other's markets to reach other regional markets, he said.

Al-Ibrahim also expressed his wish to visit Việt Nam in the near future to complete the negotiation and signing of cooperation agreements with Vietnamese partners.

To achieve the aforementioned goals, the two sides agreed to study the establishment of joint working groups for economic affairs and to hold the 5th meeting of the Joint Government Committee soon.

At the meeting with the Saudi Arabian Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, PM Chính lauded positive developments in the nations’ ties and highlighted labour as a crucial area of their bilateral cooperation, especially considering Saudi Arabia's implementation of extensive urban and infrastructure projects under its Vision 2030.

To step up collaboration in this field, PM Chính recommended the sides increase exchanges between their labour management agencies, promote collaboration in training, and connect their labour markets. Also important is the enhancement of legal frameworks for labour cooperation serving mutual support in the supply of high-quality workforce for national development, he noted.

For his part, Al-Rajhi said Saudi Arabia holds ambitious goals in this area, including a plan to admit 10 million more foreign workers, particularly in the sectors of industrial production, energy, healthcare, and tourism.

The minister spoke highly of the quality of Việt Nam's labour force, especially skilled workers, and underscored the enormous potential for bilateral collaboration in this field. He hoped both sides will join hands to promptly resolve current challenges in labour cooperation, particularly concerning the legal framework, training cooperation, and the establishment of effective recruitment mechanisms, so as to bring more Vietnamese workers to Saudi Arabia in the near future. — VNS