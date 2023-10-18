Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Việt Nam – good model for developing countries: UN Secretary-General

October 18, 2023 - 20:28
Việt Nam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Võ Văn Thưởng on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.
President Võ Văn Thưởng (right) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres had talks in Beijing on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

BEIJING — Việt Nam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Võ Văn Thưởng on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

Thưởng highly evaluated the role and contributions of the Secretary-General and the UN in promoting international peace, stability, and security and affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to support and make contributions to such efforts.

The State leader said Việt Nam consistently considers the UN a leading organisation for global peace, cooperation, and development, as well as a trustworthy, loyal, and long-standing partner of Việt Nam in all of its development stages.

Việt Nam is actively working with UN organisations to implement a variety of cooperative activities such as the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, climate change response, digital transformation, green transition, social equity, and UN peacekeeping missions, Thưởng said.

He urged the UN to continue supporting Việt Nam in its implementation of international commitments, including Our Common Agenda (OCA) – the Secretary-General's vision for the future of global cooperation – and of national development goals.

For his part, Guterres expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's excellent cooperation with and support for the UN in a range of priority activities, particularly peacekeeping, international security, climate change, sustainable development, and water and food security.

Describing Việt Nam as an important partner of the UN, he expressed his hope that the Southeast Asian nation will make greater contributions to global governance.

Fully agreeing with Việt Nam's perspectives on upholding multilateralism and international law, and improving the effectiveness of international institutions, the Secretary-General wished the country will successfully realise its goals of peace and prosperity, and continue its contributions and responsibilities to the world and the UN. He also affirmed his strong commitment to assisting Việt Nam in its sustainable development efforts and climate change response.

Regarding the regional situation, the two leaders concurred on the need to uphold the respect for law, promote the role of dialogue and cooperation mechanisms between regional organisations and the UN, and support the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). — VNS

United Nations (UN) Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

President meets top Chinese legislator in Beijing

The Vietnamese President affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always consider building and developing a good relationship with the Chinese Party, State and people as a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy.
Politics & Laws

Prime Minister leaves for ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, visit to Saudi Arabia

PM Chính's visit to Saudi Arabia is of importance as it both reflects Việt Nam's determination to join other ASEAN members in showing a new stature – independence, solidarity and development, and promotes the country’s political trust and cooperation with Saudi Arabia, thereby helping strengthen the ties between the two organisations of leading importance in Southeast Asia and the Persian Gulf, and enhance cooperation, political trust and cooperation between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia.
Politics & Laws

PM welcomes Commander-in-Chief of Cambodian armed forces

PM Chính wished that the two armies would take the lead in nurturing Việt Nam-Cambodia relations and stepping up cooperation across the board, including personnel training, sharing of information and experience to effectively address long-standing or emerging issues at the grassroots level.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom