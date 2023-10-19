Việt Nam condemns violent attacks on civilians in Middle East: foreign ministry spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Việt Nam calls on all parties to immediately cease fire, end the use of force, respect international humanitarian law, resume negotiations, and resolve differences through peaceful means, based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions to achieve a fair, satisfactory and lasting solution to the Middle East peace process and ensure the people’s lives, security, and safety," the diplomat stated.

She stressed that Việt Nam supports and is ready to join the international community’s common efforts to promote dialogue and provide humanitarian assistance to those living in conflict-affected areas, contributing to peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.

In a related development, at the 18th meeting of the Legal Committee of the 78th General Assembly, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations, said that in the context of the world facing numerous complex and new challenges as it does today, the implementation of the rule of law at all levels is crucial for the development of each nation and the international community as a whole.

This responsibility is not only the duty of countries, regardless of their size, but also a means to rebuild trust, demonstrate sincerity, strengthen unity, uphold multilateralism, and effectively respond to common challenges.

Explaining and enforcing laws according to double standards or selective criteria is unacceptable, Ambassador Giang noted.

Regarding the current conflicts in various regions of the world, the representative of Việt Nam calls on all relevant parties to comply with their obligations under international law and humanitarian law, promptly cease violence, restore peace, protect the security and safety of civilians and essential infrastructure, and provide humanitarian assistance. — VNS