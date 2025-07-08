US Ambassador highlights pillars of US - Việt Nam cooperation

HÀ NỘI — US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper highlighted pillars of Việt Nam – US cooperation while meeting with the press in Hà Nội on Tuesday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties (July 12, 1995 - 2025).

Major pillars of cooperation

Knapper described the economic relationship as a significant pillar, noting that Việt Nam has become the US’s eighth largest trading partner, while the US stands as Việt Nam’s largest export market. The US's investment in Việt Nam has continued to increase, while Vietnamese investors are increasingly eyeing opportunities in the US.

A largest-ever delegation of over 100 Vietnamese investors, led by Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuấn, attended the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit in May, underscoring Việt Nam’s burgeoning interest in investing in the US.

Another pillar, he said, is education cooperation. Việt Nam is now the sixth largest source of foreign students in the US, with around 30,000 students studying in the American country and up to 300,000 attending short-term courses such as summer camps and semesters. Knapper also expected to see more US students, scholars, and researchers coming to Việt Nam.

In April, a delegation of representatives of 21 US universities visited Việt Nam, and 20 of them are actively engaged in discussions with Vietnamese higher education institutions to increase the exchange of students and scholars. The US’s Fulbright Programme, including Fulbright University Việt Nam, remains a flagship initiative supported by both governments.

The US is committed to supporting Việt Nam’s push to gradually turn English into a second language in schools, considering it a critical step toward opening up opportunities in terms of hi-tech and education, he said.

Health cooperation has become another pillar of the bilateral ties, beginning with joint efforts to combat HIV/AIDS through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 2005, later expanding to address tuberculosis and COVID-19.

He recalled Việt Nam's provision of protective equipment for the US in its time of need, followed by the US's donation of 44 million doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 for Việt Nam. Looking ahead, the ambassador stressed that cooperation in health surveillance will be an important aspect to deal with future pandemics.

Defence ties are also an important pillar of the bilateral relationship. In terms of hi-tech and semiconductor cooperation, Knapper described the Joint Statement on the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023, signed by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Joe Biden, as a "historic achievement", with both sides valuing collaboration in high technology, particularly semiconductors. The two countries recognised Việt Nam’s readiness and potential to integrate more deeply into the global hi-tech value chain.

In hi-tech collaboration, the US Government is working closely with domestic universities, such as Arizona State University, to partner with Vietnamese educational institutions in developing high-tech curricula, particularly in semiconductors, aiming to build Việt Nam’s capacity to train a skilled workforce. Other universities, including Purdue and Portland State, are also engaged in similar efforts.

At the same time, US tech companies are investing in workforce training to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in semiconductor manufacturing and chip design factories, enabling Việt Nam to play a more significant role in the global high-tech value chain and realise its ambition to become a regional and global semiconductor hub.

Recent visits by Tim Cook of Apple, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Qualcomm leaders, who announced the acquisition of Vingroup’s AI division, underscored the growing interest in Việt Nam’s technology future, he said.

The US Government, businesses, and education establishments want to become part of Việt Nam’s hi-tech future, the diplomat said.

The past three decades have witnessed the expanded and deepened mutual trust and understanding between the two countries, Knapper said, adding that Việt Nam and the US have shared common interests and goals, and cooperated with each other to address many issues from healthcare and cybersecurity to combating transnational crimes such as human and drug trafficking.

For common prosperity

Regarding orientations for developing bilateral relations in the coming time, Knapper said the US remains committed to fostering a healthy, balanced trade relationship that benefits both nations and supports shared prosperity. The US Government also wants to ensure that US companies would operate in Việt Nam on a level playing field, while also creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to successfully do business in the US market.

Việt Nam, he noted, has been proactive and constructive in trade discussions, particularly regarding tariffs. Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm was among the first foreign leaders to hold phone talks with US President Donald Trump following the US's announcement of a reciprocal tariff policy, the ambassador noted.

The high-level phone talks between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Donald Trump, along with activities of high-ranking delegations of the two nations, demonstrated that Việt Nam-US relationship is at its strongest stage, marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing the ties for the benefit of both countries' people, he added.

The diplomat also noted strong optimism among US enterprises regarding Việt Nam as a partner, market and production hub, particularly in high-tech manufacturing.

According to the diplomat, Việt Nam’s recent efforts to streamline administrative units and adopt a two-tier local administration model will improve decision-making, project approval, and investment licensing processes.

Việt Nam’s focus on empowering its private sector, advancing hi-tech industries, and developing digital infrastructure will make it an even more appealing hub for trade and investment, he said, hoping to see more Vietnamese companies investing in the US.

Mentioning programmes on the settlement of war aftermath, a foundation of political relations between the two countries, Knapper affirmed that they have been maintained.

Following a comprehensive review of the US's foreign assistance programmes, projects related to unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance, dioxin remediation, and support for those with disabilities, as well as a joint search for servicemen missing in action (POW/MIA) from both sides, have all resumed after a temporary pause.

In his conclusion, Knapper expressed his firm belief in the future of stronger cooperation and development between the two countries. — VNS