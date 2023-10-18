Society
Home Politics & Laws

PM arrives in Riyadh for attendance at ASEAN-GCC Summit, visit to Saudi Arabia

October 18, 2023 - 22:53
The PM is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the ASEAN-GCC Summit and hold bilateral meetings with heads of participating delegations.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived Wednesday afternoon at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

 

 

RIYADH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon (local time) to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18-20 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

PM Chính and his entourage were greeted at the King Khalid International Airport by officials of Riyadh city, the GCC Secretary- General, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Việt Nam, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia.

The PM is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the ASEAN-GCC Summit and hold bilateral meetings with heads of participating delegations. He will also meet with the PM and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and receive government officials as well as representatives of the royal family, and big economic groups and investment funds of the country.

The leader will attend and speak at the Việt Nam - Saudi Arabia Business Forum, and have a meeting with the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia.

The PM’s attendance at the ASEAN-GCC Summit is expected to contribute to strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and GCC, especially in areas with great potential like economy, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chinh's trip is hoped to contribute to boosting political trust and improving the efficiency of cooperation in politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, official development assistance (ODA) and labour, among others, between Việt Nam and GCC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, towards the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2024. — VNS

 

