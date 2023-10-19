Society
Home Politics & Laws

President meets with Vietnamese representative agencies, visits rural model in Beijing

October 19, 2023 - 15:49
President Võ Văn Thưởng had a meeting with officials and staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies in China on Thursday as part of his trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

 

President Võ Văn Thưởng and staff members of Vietnamese embassy in Beijing met on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

 

BEIJING — President Võ Văn Thưởng had a meeting with officials and staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies in China on Thursday as part of his trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

Briefing participants on the objectives of his trip, President Thưởng said that along with realising the common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries during Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's visit to China last October, it also aims to affirm Việt Nam's support to initiatives benefiting peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

It also provides a chance for the Vietnamese President to meet with heads of state and heads of delegations from different countries and international organisation to discuss measures to enhance the efficiency of comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and the countries and organisations, he said.

The State leader informed the participants about the home country's socio-economic situation recently, President Thưởng said that the Party and State consistently pursues a foreign policy of being a friend, trustworthy partner and responsible member of the international community. On the foundation of national interests, Việt Nam is willing to set up diplomatic relations, cooperate closely and expand partnership with all countries on the principle of equality, fairness, ensuring national independence, territorial integrity and respect for international law for peace and development in the region and the world, he said.

He underlined the significance of the Chinese market to different sectors of Việt Nam, especially agricultural products, and asked the agencies to pay attention to maintaining, expanding and developing the market.

The President also hailed the efforts of officials and staff of the Vietnamese embassy and diplomatic agencies in China in organising visits of delegations from the Party, State, sectors and agencies at all levels to China, expressing his hope that they will continue to overcome all difficulties to complete all assigned tasks.

 

President Võ Văn Thưởng visits a model of new-style rural area in Xiaoludian village. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

 

Earlier the same day, President Thưởng visited a model of new-style rural area in Xiaoludian village in Heizhuanghu township in Chaoyang district, which is about 20km from Beijing downtown. The village is famous for the traditional profession of ornamental fish farming. — VNS

