Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation remains cornerstone of bilateral ties: Lao scholar

VIENTIANE — The Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation has remained the political and legal foundation underpinning the two countries’ special relationship over the past 49 years, according to Prof. Dr. Boviengkham Vongdala, President of the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship Association.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Laos on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the signing of the treaty (July 18, 1977–2026), Boviengkham, former member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and former Minister of Technology and Communications, described the landmark document as one of strategic significance and supreme importance to the safeguarding of the autonomy, existence and development of both nations.

He recalled that the treaty was signed at a time when the regional and international situation was highly complex, shortly after the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975. Against that backdrop, the agreement provided a comprehensive framework that enabled Laos and Việt Nam to overcome numerous challenges together over the past nearly five decades.

According to the professor, it has served as the core legal framework for expanding the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries across all crucial fields. These include the successful completion of land border demarcation and marker planting, closer political cooperation, stronger defence and security ties, deeper collaboration in the economy, culture, education, science – technology, and effective coordination at regional and international forums.

He highlighted the most recent milestone in bilateral relations – the decision by the two countries’ top leaders during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Laos in December 2025 to elevate bilateral ties to a new level, with the addition of the “strategic cohesion” dimension. The upgrade, he said, provides a solid foundation for advancing more practical and substantive cooperation that delivers greater benefits to the two peoples.

In the context of growing global and regional uncertainties, Boviengkham stressed the importance of translating the “strategic cohesion” dimension into concrete actions. Priority should be given to aligning development strategies and policies, strengthening transport and logistics connectivity, developing high-quality human resources, and educating younger generations about the unique relationship between the two countries.

He also called for more flexible and effective cooperation mechanisms to improve the quality and efficiency of this "strategic cohesion" to bring about maximum benefits to the two peoples.

As President of the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship Association, Boviengkham pledged to further promote people-to-people exchanges and public education, particularly among young people, to deepen their understanding of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation and other bilateral cooperation agreements.

He said these efforts will also help prepare for major commemorative events in 2027, marking the 50th anniversary of the treaty and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Việt Nam.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Lao scholar said he will continue working to preserve and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples, ensuring that Laos–Việt Nam relations remain evergreen and enduring. — VNA/VNS