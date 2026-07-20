2026 Economic Census provides vital foundation for policymaking and national statistics

Nguyễn Thị Hương, Director General of the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, member of the Central Steering Committee for the 2026 Economic Census and head of its Standing Office, spoke to Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper about the core objectives, strategic significance and key innovations of the nationwide census.

The 2026 Economic Census is one of the largest and most important statistical exercises ever undertaken in Việt Nam. Could you explain its core objectives and strategic significance for the country's socio-economic development? What have been the main advantages and challenges during its implementation?

The 2026 Economic Census is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of economic establishments nationwide in terms of their scale, workforce and production and business performance, while also measuring the level of information technology adoption and digital transformation across the economy.

The data collected will provide the legal and scientific basis for compiling key national statistical indicators, particularly gross domestic product (GDP) and gross regional domestic product (GRDP). It will also support the rebasing of national accounts and the development of a master sampling frame for future sample surveys.

The census has benefited from a number of favourable conditions, alongside significant challenges. On the positive side, it has received strong direction and effective coordination through the statistical system from central to local levels. Enumerators and supervisors were thoroughly trained and possessed a strong understanding of their assigned areas.

The unified and well-coordinated operation of the national statistical system has also been instrumental to the success of the census. In addition, local authorities attached great importance to public communications, implementing detailed awareness campaigns through a variety of channels.

Inspection and supervision were strengthened through close cooperation with relevant local agencies, particularly provincial tax authorities and public security forces, as well as ministries and sectors involved in the data collection process.

However, the census also faced considerable challenges. It was conducted while local administrations were continuing to consolidate the two-tier local Government model, resulting in significant organisational changes. During the preparation of establishment lists in October and November 2025, provincial- and commune-level steering committees had yet to be established, creating additional difficulties.

The greatest challenge was the requirement to accelerate the overall timetable in order to publish results earlier than in previous censuses. This required timely adjustments to preparation and implementation while maintaining data quality. Some business owners were reluctant to provide information on revenue and expenditure, while a number of enterprises listed in the tax administration system could not be located for data collection.

Nevertheless, thanks to close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, the tax authorities and the strong direction of steering committees at all levels, the Statistics Office completed a thorough review and successfully finalised data verification on schedule by June 15, 2026.

With the census covering more than six million survey units, how was data collection organised across localities to ensure comprehensive coverage?

To ensure accuracy and scientific rigour, the fieldwork was divided into two main phases. The first phase, from January 5 to March 10, 2026, focused on collecting information from more than 5.25 million household business establishments, over 52,000 religious establishments and nearly 8,000 cooperative groups.

The second phase, from March 1 to April 30, 2026, covered more than 1.22 million enterprises and cooperatives, around 3,300 non-public service units, approximately 11,600 associations, professional organisations and licensed foreign non-governmental organisations operating in Việt Nam, together with more than 1,600 branches and representative offices of enterprises.

Staggering the fieldwork allowed resources to be allocated more efficiently and aligned the survey schedule with the reporting cycles of respondents.

For example, enterprises were surveyed only after completing their annual financial statements, enabling them to provide complete and accurate information on the census questionnaires.

What distinguishes the 2026 Economic Census from previous rounds?

The census introduced a number of major innovations, most notably the application of information technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) was used to automatically assign industrial classification codes, while digital mapping technology enabled real-time monitoring of fieldwork progress. Greater use was also made of administrative data.

Administrative databases, including tax, business registration and customs records, were extensively utilised to reduce the amount of information respondents needed to provide. These data were integrated with census results to verify collected information and compile the final statistical outputs.

Inter-agency coordination was also significantly strengthened. The Central Steering Committee and steering committees at all levels developed detailed implementation plans and clearly assigned responsibilities to ministries and sectors, ensuring smooth and coordinated implementation nationwide.

Members of the Central Steering Committee were assigned to directly supervise implementation in localities to ensure consistent application of census procedures and compliance with survey regulations across the country.

Another notable innovation was the shortening of the implementation period. The first phase was completed 20 days faster than originally planned, while the second phase was shortened by four months, an unprecedented achievement for Việt Nam's statistical sector.

The application of digital technology has been described as a major breakthrough in the census. Could you elaborate on the technologies that were introduced?

Indeed, digital technology represented one of the census's most significant advances.

Paper questionnaires were eliminated entirely. Instead, information was collected through web-based electronic forms and Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) using mobile devices.

For the first time, artificial intelligence was deployed to automatically classify economic activities, while digital maps enabled real-time monitoring and updating of fieldwork progress.

Information technology was integrated throughout the entire census process, from preparation and data collection to online supervision, data processing, validation and dissemination of results, substantially improving both data quality and transparency.

Data validation and monitoring tools were embedded directly into the collection system, enabling enumerators and supervisors to identify errors and inconsistencies immediately and make timely corrections during fieldwork.

Based on the successful implementation of the 2026 Economic Census, what lessons have been drawn for future nationwide statistical surveys?

We have identified five key lessons. First, leadership and direction must be unified, decisive and consistent from central to local levels. Second, effective inter-agency coordination is essential. The close cooperation of ministries and agencies, including the ministres of Finance, Public Security and Home Affairs, proved to be a decisive factor in the census's success.

Third, inspection and supervision should be carried out simultaneously through both on-site and online methods throughout the data collection process, allowing errors to be detected and corrected at the earliest possible stage.

Fourth, communications should be continuous and delivered through diverse channels, including newspapers, television, LED displays, social media and infographics, to help people and businesses understand both their rights and their responsibility to provide accurate information.

According to implementation reports, the communications campaign generated 1,078 radio and television reports, 246 newspaper and magazine articles, 1,055 items on local government websites, 1,849 LED display broadcasts, distributed 15,000 communication handbooks and produced 22,000 electronic infographics.

Finally, continued investment in information technology is critical to modernising official statistics. This includes maximising the use of existing administrative data and further strengthening the application of artificial intelligence and digital mapping technologies to improve efficiency and optimise resources. — VNS