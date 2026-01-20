14th National Party Congress comes at pivotal moment for Việt Nam: Swiss expert

GENEVA — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is taking place at a pivotal juncture for the country, both domestically and internationally, according to Ivo Sieber, a member of the Swiss–Vietnamese Economic Forum (SVEF) and former Swiss Ambassador to the country.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Geneva, Sieber noted that amid mounting pressures on the global cooperative order, Việt Nam’s leadership has demonstrated flexible and effective responses, while proactively rolling out a series of significant reforms across the political, economic, social and environmental spheres. These reforms, closely aligned with the Party’s five-year plans, will continue to be shaped and concretised at the 14th Congress.

On Việt Nam’s development trajectory since the launch of the Đổi mới (renewal) process in 1986, alongside its ambition to become a developed nation by 2045, Sieber said the country has solid grounds to make further important advances, despite persistent challenges. He underscored that political stability and a proven track record of achievements provide a strong foundation for an increasingly positive outlook.

On Việt Nam–Switzerland relations, which were established in 1971 and upgraded to a comprehensive partnership in January 2025, Sieber expressed confidence that, as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, existing links and cooperation will be further strengthened.

Against the backdrop of uncertainties stemming from US tariff policies, he stressed the growing importance of accelerating the conclusion of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and Switzerland, one of the four members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). He said advancing the FTA is clearly an area where bilateral relations can be further enhanced, affirming that SVEF will remain actively engaged in this process as well as in other areas of cooperation between the two countries.

As a key member of SVEF, Sieber voiced confidence that the forum will continue to make practical contributions to bilateral relations in the time ahead.

He added that SVEF will maintain close cooperation with the diplomatic missions of both countries, as well as with organisations and individuals, not only in the fields of economy, trade and investment, but also across a broader range of cooperative areas.

According to the plan, the third annual Swiss-Viet Economic Forum will be held at the University of Zurich in June 2026. SVEF also intends to organise its second forum in Việt Nam in early November 2026, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. — VNA/VNS