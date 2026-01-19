14th National Party Congress affirms Party’s leadership role, Việt Nam’s right to self-determined development

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is not only a major political and social event for Việt Nam, but also a clear demonstration that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the CPV, are determining for themselves the nation’s destiny and development priorities.

The remark was made by Sergey Syrankov, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus, in a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Eastern Europe.

He expressed confidence that the congress would comprehensively review the implementation of resolutions from the previous term and adopt strategic documents to promote breakthrough development in key areas such as digital transformation, nuclear energy, and modernisation of infrastructure serving labourers.

Việt Nam’s achievements over the past five years are the result of the effective and consistent leadership of the CPV, he stated, noting that improving living standards and human development can only be achieved in a united and stable society. Drawing from Belarus’s experience, he pointed out that external influences can only cause instability when internal social cohesion is weak, underscoring the particularly important role of ideological work, communication, and mass mobilisation.

Regarding bilateral relations, Sergey Syrankov affirmed that the friendship between the two parties and peoples of Belarus and Việt Nam is built on a long historical foundation, from Việt Nam’s struggle for independence to the current stage of cooperation. President Hồ Chí Minh, the leader of the national liberation movement and founder of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, once visited Belarus.

This relationship has continued to be strengthened through recent high-level visits, especially the visit to Belarus by CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm in May 2025, which elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. He also highlighted the mutual contributions of the two countries in human resource training and international support during various historical periods.

Amid a complex international situation, the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Belarus said that strengthening inter-party cooperation is important for promoting peace, stability, and development. He noted that both sides are working toward building a roadmap for inter-party cooperation for the 2026-30 period, including industrial, economic, scientific, and educational projects, as well as expanding transport and aviation connectivity.

Belarus is particularly interested in Việt Nam’s renewal and Party building experience, as well as its ability to mobilise the business sector to participate in implementing national development strategies, he noted.

Sergey Syrankov affirmed that Belarus and Việt Nam should continue to coordinate closely within multilateral and interregional mechanisms such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, and other organisations; support the principles of multipolarity and non-interference in internal affairs; and strengthen cooperation on international and regional security.

According to him, maintaining and deepening relations among political parties is an important foundation for consolidating traditional solidarity, safeguarding national interests, and effectively responding to challenges in a rapidly changing world. — VNA/VNS