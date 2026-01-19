14th NPC: Young delegates hope to bring significant changes to the country

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Party Congress is expected to introduce preferential policies for young entrepreneurs, enabling them to play a leading role and contribute more to the country, according to delegate Trần Hải Phú, vice chairman of Tây Ninh Province’s Việt Nam Fatherland Front and secretary of the province's Youth Union.

“I felt deeply honoured to represent the youth of Tây Ninh Province at the 14th National Party Congress,” Phú said.

“I found the setting very ornate and the atmosphere solemn, especially the propaganda and decorations with very rich content. In particular, at this congress, all of the contents were digitised, all of the documents were digitised on tablets, helping delegates easily access and follow the contents that will be featured throughout the congress,” the provincial Youth Union secretary noted.

Phú expressed hope that the congress would vote to approve policies, especially those focused on the nationwide digital transformation, to enable young people to research and access new technologies.

In addition, the delegate also shared his concerns about attracting young talent to help them confidently express themselves, use their intellect and contribute more to their homeland and country.

"Tây Ninh, in particular, has a very long border. I therefore hoped for preferential policies for young entrepreneurs, especially policies for young people in border areas, to help them continue to develop their pioneering and dynamic roles. This is also an opportunity for young people to continue to prosper in their homeland of Tây Ninh, a land known for its bravery and resilience," he said.

In terms of measures for ethnic groups and mountainous regions, the delegate said that the Party and State are currently focused on many policies, especially those centred on building more schools.

He expressed his hope that there will be more policies and priority investments in infrastructure, especially in the digital economy and digital technology, to help people and especially young people access these resources quickly and effectively.

Sharing the same enthusiasm, delegate Nguyễn Thị Xuân Hương, member of the Tây Ninh Provincial Party Committee's Standing Committee and head of the Publicity, Education and Mass Mobilisation Department of Tây Ninh Province's Party Committee, said that she was very honoured to attend the 14th National Party Congress.

Hương said that as Việt Nam enters a new era of national progress, the 14th National Party Congress will set policies and strategies to elevate the country on the world stage.

“In Tây Ninh, through public opinion and contact with officials, Party members and the people, we have observed that everyone is eagerly awaiting the results of the congress and expecting decisive resolutions, action programmes and policies to develop the country to a level commensurate with its potential and rise to prominence in the new era,” Hương said.

Delegate Bùi Đức Giang, secretary of the Phú Thọ Province Youth Union, also expressed his honour and pride in representing Phú Thọ's younger generation at the congress, adding that this is also a great responsibility for him personally.

He said he hopes the major decisions and orientations adopted at the congress will bring more socio-economic development opportunities for young people and everyone else, pushing Việt Nam towards becoming a developed country by 2050.

"After the congress, we will develop appropriate tasks and implementation plans that meet the needs and aspirations of young people, the political tasks of the province and the Central Youth Union," Giang said. VNS