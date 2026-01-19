14th National Congress expected to reinforce public trust in Communist Party of Việt Nam: Lao media

VIENTIANE — Major mainstream media outlets in Laos on Monday carried extensive coverage of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), describing it as a landmark political event reflecting confidence and aspirations for national development.

Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), and the Lao News Agency affirmed that the 14th National Congress of the CPV embodies confidence and aspirations for development, noting the event continues to consolidate public trust in the Party while inspiring strong determination among the Vietnamese people.

The congress was described as a major political event for the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, marking a new stage in the country’s revolution.

According to the articles, the congress will set orientations and goals to further advance the comprehensive, systematic, widespread, and profound renewal process, guiding Việt Nam into a new era of progress.

The Lao media emphasised that the congress is being held as Việt Nam has recorded major, comprehensive and historically significant achievements over the 80 years since the foundation of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, particularly during the 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal). Under the leadership of the CPV, the country has successfully implemented the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and socio-economic development plans, ensuring political stability, social security and safety, sustained economic growth, and an increasingly prominent role at both regional and international levels.

These achievements, the articles said, testify to the clear-sighted, wise, and creative leadership of the CPV and reflect the strong resolve of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to move forward by promoting the great national solidarity, with the goal of building a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised country.

The Lao outlets also praised the careful, systematic and comprehensive preparations for the congress, carried out under the close leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, and directly overseen by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. Preparatory work, including the organisation of content and key activities, has been conducted in line with principles and regulations, ensuring both quality and progress.

Special attention was given to the drafting and refinement of key documents to be submitted to the congress. These documents provide a thorough review of the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Congress and the nearly 40 years of Đổi mới, while demonstrating strategic thinking, a long-term vision, and development orientations towards 2030 and beyond.

The reports highlighted the extensive public consultation on the draft documents, describing it as a practical and democratic political activity that attracted nearly 14 million contributions from the public. During the congress, around 600 domestic journalists and nearly 800 foreign reporters are expected to cover the event.

Meanwhile, Lao National Radio and the Lao Public Security newspaper drew attention to the congress’s guiding motto of “solidarity – democracy – discipline – breakthrough – development”, noting that it reflects an open and innovative spirit in leadership and governance. They also highlighted notable innovations at the 14th Congress, including the attachment of a detailed action plan to the Political Report for immediate implementation, extensive public consultation, and the organisation of a “paperless” congress using digital materials. — VNA/VNS