Australian partners, OVs voice strong support for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — As the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is taking place in Hà Nội, strong confidence and high expectations have been voiced by the Communist Party of Australia (CPA), associations in Australia and the Solomon Islands and members of Vietnamese Party cells overseas.

In a congratulatory message to the CPV, the CPA described the Congress as a momentous event for the Vietnamese Party, State and people to chart the country’s socialist development path in a new era. Among its key tasks, the Congress will review 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), 35 years of implementing the Platform on National Construction and five years of carrying out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The 14th Party Congress is expected to outline socio-economic development directions and tasks for the 2026–2030 period, while setting long-term goals, strategic orientations and a national vision extending to 2045, the message noted.

The CPA also reaffirmed the CPV’s historic role in the struggle for national liberation, underscoring its enduring leadership in guiding the Vietnamese people through revolutionary transition towards socialism.

Meanwhile, President of the Australia–Việt Nam Friendship Society Kim Sampson extended warm congratulations to the Congress, expressing his delight at Việt Nam’s remarkable strides in recent years.

He said AVFS members take pride in their strong connection with Việt Nam. Having witnessed the country’s achievements over the past five years, he said he looks forward to its continued growth in the years ahead.

Over more than four decades of Đổi mới and 35 years of national development, Việt Nam has become a beacon within the ASEAN community, a development truly worth celebrating, he said, wishing that the CPV and the Vietnamese people would continue to enjoy strength, prosperity and a peaceful, stable future.

For its part, the Vietnamese Association in the Solomon Islands (SIVA) voiced confidence in the Party’s leadership, expressing its belief that the 14th Congress will succeed in setting sound strategic directions for Việt Nam’s rapid and sustainable development in the new phase.

SIVA President Võ Việt Cường pledged that the association would remain united, comply with local laws, preserve Vietnamese cultural identity and actively foster friendship between Việt Nam and the Solomon Islands, while maintaining close links with the homeland.

Party officials and members of Vietnamese Party cells in Australia were also optimistic that the CPV would continue to introduce strategic, breakthrough policies to propel the country towards greater progress and modernisation. With priorities set for the 2026–2030 period, they expressed their hope that Việt Nam would soon realise its ambition of becoming a prosperous, innovation-driven digital nation powered by science, technology and creativity, while elevating its global standing.

They committed to contributing youth, expertise and innovation to Việt Nam’s national digital transformation, towards building a more prosperous, democratic, equitable and civilised society. They also wished the 14th Party Congress full success and even greater accomplishments in the revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese Party and people.

In a separate statement, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Australia Huỳnh Tấn Đạt affirmed the association’s steadfast confidence in the leadership of the Party and State. Việt Nam’s recent achievements and bold reform agenda, he noted, have reinforced national pride and inspired overseas Vietnamese students to continue learning, honing skills, preserving cultural identity and strengthening unity within the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community.

The association firmly believes in the Congress’s success and pledges ongoing unity, engagement with the homeland and active contributions to Việt Nam–Australia friendship as well as the broader advancement of the OV, he added. — VNA/VNS