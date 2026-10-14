Veteran sculptor explores life’s big and small stories

HÀ NỘI — Artist Vương Duy Biên has unveiled a landmark exhibition at the Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts, featuring 50 sculptures crafted over the past decade. This collection represents a significant milestone in the sculptor's creative evolution and ongoing artistic career.

Titled Chuyện To Chuyện Nhỏ (Big Stories, Small Stories), the exhibition reveals a more intimate and humorous side of the artist, whose career also includes large-scale sculptures in bronze, wood and stone.

The exhibition comes nine years after his last solo show in 2015. For Biên, itis a chance to reconnect with friends and colleagues and share his creative explorations.

According to Biên, the size of a work does not determine the scale of the story it tells. His monumental works in public spaces carry the historical memory and spirit of entire communities, while smaller forms such as a human figure, a gesture or an everyday scene invite reflection on human nature and life.

“I have created large-scale works, but I often think that life also needs small, familiar things that we share with one another every day, every hour,” Biên said.

“The most precious thing in life is human connection. Whatever the scale or subject, a work of art must ultimately convey emotion and a message of human feeling.”

His life and professional experiences provide material for his sculptures. Although he has explored various styles, from abstract to impressionist, he remains most drawn to familiar subjects through which he can express his emotions and personal reflections.

Works titled Big Chair, Small Chair; As Long As You Can Sit; Let’s Come Second and Please Queue in Order use seemingly simple, playful titles to prompt deeper thought. Chairs invite reflection on social status and hierarchy, while a race or game can raise questions about how people treat one another.

Other works at the exhibition feature children, village life and familiar objects from the countryside, transforming everyday subjects into sculptural expressions of personal memories and emotion.

While still a student at the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, Biên had a work acquired by the Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts. At 29, he won first prize in a competition to design a monument to Supreme Commander Trần Hưng Đạo (1228–1300). Unveiled in 2000, the monument marked a milestone in his sculptural career.

“Beyond their artistic value, each work in this exhibition tells a story and offers rich reflections on art, human nature and life,” said museum director Nguyễn Anh Minh at the opening.

"The works conveyed distinct messages and demonstrated the breadth of Biên’s creative vision."

Replicas of several of Biên’s large-scale sculptures are also on display, including the monument to Trần Hưng Đạo, the monument to President Hồ Chí Minh in Dương Đông Square, Phú Quốc, Soldier’s Smile at Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel and the monument to late Party General Secretary Trường Chinh in Xuân Trường Commune, Ninh Bình Province.

These works reflect Biên’s contribution to public spaces, connecting history and culture with community life. Biên is currently president of the Việt Nam Cultural Industry Development Association.

The exhibition runs until October 18 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street. — OVN/VNS