Singapore's cultural colours come to Hà Nội

The Singapore Festival 2026 is bringing vibrant Peranakan heritage to the Hanoi Centre through traditional costumes, intricate patterns and hands-on cultural experiences. Under the theme 'Peranakan in Bloom, the event celebrates Singapore’s multicultural identity and shows how culture can connect people across borders.
Việt Nam’s food and beverage scene is entering a more confident phase, driven by the enduring appeal of local cuisine, distinctive dining experiences and a new generation of diners reshaping the market.
Thousands of Chăm people in the south-central provinces of Lâm Đồng and Khánh Hòa, wearing colourful traditional costumes, have celebrated the Katê Festival, the Chăm people's largest traditional festival.
As part of the Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2026, two central wards of Đà Lạt are preparing 16 flower streets, while 54 communes and wards across Lâm Đồng Province are also creating flower spaces to welcome the event.
The Quan họ Heritage Villages Festival takes place in Bắc Ninh City from November 16 to 18, bringing together 49 villages across 11 communes and wards to preserve and promote the region’s folk culture.