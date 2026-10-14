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Singapore's cultural colours come to Hà Nội

October 14, 2026 - 16:13
The Singapore Festival 2026 is bringing vibrant Peranakan heritage to the Hanoi Centre through traditional costumes, intricate patterns and hands-on cultural experiences. Under the theme 'Peranakan in Bloom, the event celebrates Singapore’s multicultural identity and shows how culture can connect people across borders.

 

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