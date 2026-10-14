HCM City hopes to revitalise classical drama 'hát bội' with regular public shows

|An excerpt from the play “Hero Trần Bình Trọng” is being performed at the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre on October 3. Photo: Hồng Linh
by Hồng Linh - Thu Hằng
HCM CITY — Hát bội (classical drama) is one of Việt Nam’s oldest traditional theatrical arts.
To preserve this unique art form as well as popularise it, the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre has been holding regular performances in various public spaces across the city.
Regular venues include Nguyễn Văn Bình Street, also known as Book Street, in the downtown area, the Hùng Kings Temple at the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and the Lê Văn Duyệt Tomb.
The theatre has organised around 20 shows so far this year.
It also has an educational programme to promote traditional music and performing arts in schools.
|Artists perform on Book Street in downtown HCM City on August 30. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
Earlier this month, it partnered with Nguyễn Khuyến High School to host a programme titled 'Experiencing Hát Bội with Traditional Music'.
After the show, its artists engaged with students, answering questions and helping them better understand hát bội's history, development, and key features.
Students got the chance to try dance moves on stage, learn about makeup and performance techniques, and how to distinguish good, bad, and evil characters by their masks.
|Students at Nguyễn Khuyến High School interact with artists to learn about 'hát bội' during a programme titled “Experiencing Hát Bội with Traditional Music” at the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre on October 3. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
Through these programmes, the theatre wants to take hát bội to the public rather than wait for audiences to seek it out, offering people accessible opportunities to learn about and experience the art form first-hand, Nguyễn Thanh Bình, artist and head of the theatre’s performance organisation department, said.
The outreach efforts have yielded encouraging results, with audience engagement growing significantly.
|An excerpt from the play 'Hero Võ Thị Sáu' is being performed at the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre on October 3. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
Many viewers, including international tourists, actively follow the performance schedules on the Facebook pages of the theatre and Book Street.
With continued support from the Department of Culture and Sports, the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre plans to maintain the programmes to preserve the traditional performing arts. — VNS
|Students learn to distinguish between good, bad, and evil characters through their masks. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
|An artist from the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre takes a selfie with young people during 'Experiencing Hát Bội with Traditional Music' event at the theatre on October 3. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
|Vietnamese and foreign visitors pose for photos with artists after the 'Hát Bội with Traditional Music' show on Book Street in downtown HCM City on August 30. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng
|Artists from the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre perform at the Hùng Kings Temple on August 23. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh