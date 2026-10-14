Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2026 to bring flowers to 54 communes and wards

LÂM ĐỒNG — As part of the Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2026, two central wards of Đà Lạt are preparing 16 flower streets, while 54 communes and wards across Lâm Đồng Province are also creating floral displays to welcome the event.

The 11th Đà Lạt Flower Festival will run from December 19 to 31, with floral displays planned across the province rather than concentrated in the city centre.

The festival will feature 11 main programmes and 25 supporting activities. The opening ceremony is expected to be held at Lâm Viên Square on the evening of December 19.

This year, Lâm Đồng is taking a different approach to the festival. Instead of concentrating floral displays in central Đà Lạt, floral displays will be created along streets, in residential areas, schools and public offices. The move aims to extend the celebrations and bring the event closer to residents and visitors.

Lâm Viên–Đà Lạt Ward is developing six flower streets, each with its own floral display. Nguyễn Du Street has been selected as a highlight.

Xuân Hương–Đà Lạt Ward, in the central area of the city, has plans to develop 10 flower streets. The aim is to keep the floral displays in place after the festival ends, turning them into part of the city's landscape and attractive stops for visitors.

Alongside major activities such as flower and ornamental plant displays and exhibitions, the Vegetable and Flower Market and the Tea–Coffee–Wine Street, a number of new ideas for floral displays have also been proposed.

These include themes such as “Flower Forms”, “Đà Lạt Flower Symphony” and “Music and Flowers”. Flowers will be combined with music, art and urban spaces, rather than simply being displayed for viewing.

Supporting activities will not be limited to Đà Lạt but will take place in many localities across the province. The tourism sector hopes the festival will encourage visitors to stay longer and explore more destinations during the year-end peak season.

Flower gardens are currently being tended so they can bloom in time for the festival, while many streets are also being upgraded and beautified.

The province also aims to develop a year-round flower festival.

To support the Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2026, the Lâm Đồng People's Committee has issued a plan to mobilise funding from sponsors.

The festival will expand across Lâm Đồng Province, including the urban areas of Phan Thiết and Gia Nghĩa.

The event is expected to further promote Đà Lạt–Lâm Đồng's “flower city” brand and support the province's vision for a “year-round flower festival”. — VNS