Preserving heritage and harnessing cultural strength in a new era

HÀ NỘI — Preserving cultural identity, nurturing national pride and promoting heritage values are becoming key priorities in cultural development. Over the past week, localities across Vietnam have organised a range of artistic, sporting and cultural promotion activities, alongside efforts to preserve historical sites, helping spread the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW and turn cultural values into a resource for national development in a new era.

Promoting active lifestyle, building healthier Việt Nam

A ceremony was held at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square in Hà Nội to launch a nationwide campaign encouraging regular physical exercise under the message “Everyone should choose at least one suitable sport to practise regularly” on October 10. The event was held in person and connected online with 33 provinces and cities nationwide.

In Hà Nội alone, the event attracted around 12,000 participants. Activities held in response to the campaign in other localities attracted around 100,000 people.

On October 10 and 11, the area around Hoàn Kiếm Lake hosted a series of performances and opportunities for people to try different sports, helping improve public health, promote an active lifestyle and build a healthier Việt Nam.

To mark the 72nd anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954–2026), the capital organised a range of cultural and artistic activities to create a festive atmosphere, rekindle pride in its historical traditions and meet the cultural needs of residents and visitors.

Hà Nội is also promoting the development of creative spaces linked to the preservation and promotion of heritage values. On the morning of October 8, the Hoàn Kiem Ward People’s Committee broke ground on renovation and repair works at two locations, at 17 Nguyễn Thiện Thuật and 40 Thanh Hà streets, as an initial step towards establishing the Đồng Xuân–Bắc Qua Cultural Industry Centre.

Covering around 3,860sq.m, the centre is planned as a multifunctional space combining displays, exhibitions, art galleries, creative studios, handicrafts, Old Quarter cuisine, artistic performances and community activities. The project aims to create a cultural and creative destination, expand tourism and service offerings, and contribute to sustainable urban economic development.

Preserving, promoting cultural values to drive growth

On October 10, the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, held a national-level scientific seminar, stressing the need to establish culture and people as pillars, endogenous resources and direct drivers of development, while integrating culture from the outset into policymaking and implementation.

From October 9 to 11, the fourth Mông Ethnic Culture Festival 2026 took place in Điện Biên under the theme “Colours of Mông Ethnic Culture – Convergence and Radiance”. The event brought together nearly 800 artisans, performers and amateur athletes from 11 localities, honouring Mông cultural identity and strengthening exchanges among localities with large Mông communities.

In Đà Nẵng, the Đà Nẵng Museum, the municipal Board of Management of Monuments and Scenic Landscapes, and the Institute of Archaeology handed over 88 artefacts excavated at Chơn Sang Fort and Nam Chơn Station on October 5. The two structures formed part of a coastal defence system under the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) , helping control the north-south imperial route and protect the northern gateway to Đà Nẵng Bay.

The excavation, covering a total area of 600sq.m, uncovered architectural traces and various artefacts, including glazed ceramics, stoneware, terracotta building materials and stone objects. The findings have helped clarify the scale, structure and historical significance of the two sites.

The artefacts, together with their scientific records, were handed over for research and preservation. They will also provide a basis for completing dossiers seeking recognition of the sites as municipal-level historical relics, supporting the preservation and promotion of their heritage value. VNA/VNS