Programme builds bank of Vietnamese sounds and melodies

HÀ NỘI — People across the country and overseas are invited to contribute sounds, melodies and musical creations reflecting Việt Nam’s cultural identity by taking part in the The Sound of Việt Nam – Melodies of Life 2026 programme, launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

From street vendors’ calls and lullabies to traditional musical instruments, folk melodies and the sounds of everyday work, the programme seeks to highlight sounds that connect people with their memories, communities and homeland.

At its heart is a question: “If Việt Nam had a sound within you, what would that sound be?”

The initiative invites participants to identify, record, create and share sounds that reflect their personal experiences and the cultural characteristics of their communities. Its message is: “One person, one melody. Millions of people together create Vietnamese sounds.”

The programme aims to encourage musical creativity among the public, discover and introduce musical works rooted in everyday life, and showcase the diversity of Việt Nam’s regions, ethnic groups and generations.

It also seeks to promote Vietnamese music, particularly among young people, while connecting artists, composers, experts, businesses, media organisations and technology platforms.

A key objective is to gradually build the Vietnamese Sounds Bank and a Vietnamese Music Map, creating a digital resource for the preservation, promotion and creative development of the country’s musical heritage.

Submitted works will be reviewed and selected for potential publication on the programme’s official platform, with information on authorship, copyright, related rights and conditions for use.

The initiative comprises three main components, all implemented through its official digital platform.

The Vietnamese Sounds Quiz is an online multiple-choice competition offering knowledge about melodies, songs, traditional musical instruments, folk music, musical heritage and contemporary musical life.

The Vietnamese Sounds Reflections section invites participants to submit short videos sharing their feelings, memories, stories or perspectives on a melody, song, folk tradition or other aspects of Vietnamese musical life.

The Vietnamese Sounds Creation component welcomes creative works using music, melodies, spoken words, sound effects, traditional instruments, folk tunes and sounds from everyday life and cultural spaces as source material.

Participants are encouraged to compose, arrange, record and perform music, play instruments, tell stories through sound or combine audio with images, videos, animation, graphics and other digital art forms.

“Music is the universal language of humanity. Within this shared language, Việt Nam needs to have its own voice," said Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Huy Dũng.

"Vietnamese people should tell their own stories through sound, nurture their creative potential and enrich the country's musical landscape, so that we can be self-reliant in our creativity and confidently integrate with the world.

“We have heard echoes of the past, passed down through generations. Today, we have a responsibility to preserve and pass on the sounds of contemporary life to generations to come.

"Let each person contribute a sound, and let millions of people continue writing the melody of our homeland, so that future generations can hear the love and aspirations of the people of Việt Nam today.”

The programme is open to Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, as well as foreigners interested in Vietnamese culture and music, regardless of age or occupation.

Running from October 12 to November 30, the programme will proceed to a final judging round after submissions close. The results announcement and awards ceremony are scheduled for December.

Participants can access the official website at thanham.vn. Further information on individual competitions, weekly rounds, voting periods, data closure, result verification and awards will be announced on the website and the official communication channels of the organisers and Văn Hoá (Culture) newspaper.

According to the deputy minister, the measure of its success will be the level of public participation and engagement

“The programme is not intended to take place only this year, but to become part of our daily lives," he added.

“We want to develop Việt Nam’s music industry as one of the country’s cultural industries, enabling people to express their love for their families, their lives and their country through music.

“Through this programme, we hope to contribute to the development of Việt Nam’s cultural industries, creating opportunities for professional artists and members of the public alike to earn income from their creative works.” — OVN/VNS