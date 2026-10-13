Divo unveils plans for 90-metre stage at biggest concert of his career

HÀ NỘI — Singer Tùng Dương is preparing to take his music to a new scale with Bay Về Phía Mặt Trời (Flying Towards the Sun), a live concert scheduled for December 19 at Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

Ahead of the show, which marks 25 years of his artistic career, the singer and his team have revealed details of the stage design and guest performers, promising a diverse musical experience that connects cultural roots with contemporary creativity.

Unlike his previous live concerts, staged in theatres, this event will take place in a stadium that can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators.

The move represents a new challenge for the singer, who has built his career on musical experimentation and a willingness to explore new artistic directions.

The stage will stretch up to 90 metres wide, with nearly 100 contemporary dancers joining around 30 musical performances spanning various genres, including some of Tùng Dương’s best-known hits.

The large-scale production will allow the singer and his creative team to explore a more expansive stage language, combining music with contemporary dance, lighting and visual effects to create a multi-layered performance experience.

Contemporary dance will play a role beyond visual accompaniment, serving as a storytelling language that runs alongside the music. Through carefully choreographed sequences, the dancers will help convey the emotions and themes of individual songs, adding depth to the performances while enhancing their visual impact.

The integration of music and dance reflects Tùng Dương’s continued efforts to push the boundaries of live performance, transforming the concert into a broader artistic experience rather than a succession of songs.

The guest line-up is another highlight of the show. Following the announcement of two young singers with distinctive musical styles, Phùng Khánh Linh and GREY D, Tùng Dương has confirmed that the Bắc Bling singer – Hòa Minzy – will be the third guest artist to join his live concert.

Hailing from the northern province of Bắc Ninh, both Tùng Dương and Hòa Minzy share an interest in Vietnamese cultural heritage, although they express it in different ways.

While Hòa Minzy has made her mark with productions that bring regional culture closer to younger audiences, Tùng Dương is known for exploring emotional depth and pushing the boundaries of musical expression.

Their collaboration is expected to bring a fresh dimension to the song while highlighting the meeting of different musical personalities.

From roots to aspirations

With around 30 musical performances, Flying Towards the Sun concert will follow a unifying concept, connecting cultural roots, identity and heritage with a modern spirit and aspirations for the future.

Rather than simply bringing together a collection of songs for one night, the concert aims to create an emotional journey in which the performances are linked by their underlying spirit and meaning.

Musical elements evoking the homeland, the country and Vietnamese culture will be placed alongside contemporary sounds, allowing audiences to reconnect with familiar values while discovering fresh forms of artistic expression.

The programme’s structure also reflects Tùng Dương’s 25-year artistic journey. Rather than simply looking back on past milestones, the singer aims to continue reinventing himself while building on the artistic values that have established his name in Việt Nam’s music scene.

For him, roots are not merely something to return to, but also a source of inspiration for continued creativity and the pursuit of new musical directions.

In this spirit, the title Bay Về Phía Mặt Trời evokes aspirations to reach for better things, a drive for constant movement and a desire to push beyond established boundaries.

While embracing new possibilities, Tùng Dương continues to draw on cultural values and national identity as the foundation for his creativity. From these roots, he seeks inspiration to renew his music and bring familiar cultural values closer to contemporary audiences.

This message runs throughout the concert, shaping everything from the scale of the stage and the performance language to the collaboration between artists. Distinctive elements will be brought together within a unified structure, telling a broader story of identity, creativity and the aspiration to move forward.

After years of pursuing his own musical path, Tùng Dương is once again challenging himself with what is set to be the largest production of his performing career.

With Bay Về Phía Mặt Trời, he aims not only to master the demands of a vast stage but also to create an opportunity for music to evolve, expand its forms of expression and reach audiences across generations.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm on December 19, at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội. — OVN/VNS