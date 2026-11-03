Why does a leading travel guide recommend Đà Nẵng for a getaway between Christmas and New Year?

HÀ NỘI — In its selection of 10 destinations for a getaway between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Lonely Planet highlights Đà Nẵng’s beaches, mountains, cuisine, and nearby heritage sites. The guide names Sun World Bà Nà Hills as the city’s top attraction, placing it first among its recommendations.

What kind of journey can fit into the days between Christmas and New Year? In Đà Nẵng, Lonely Planet’s answer ranges from European-inspired architecture atop Bà Nà to beaches bordering the city, and from a steaming bowl of Quảng noodles to a retreat in the forests of Sơn Trà. The central Vietnamese city features in the leading travel guide’s list of “10 Best Places to Travel Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” offering plenty of options for travelers eager to explore and those looking to unwind as the year draws to a close.

Lonely Planet describes Đà Nẵng as a city blessed with mountains, long stretches of beach, fresh seafood, and an unhurried pace of life. Access to three World Heritage Sites is another advantage, giving visitors further reasons to stay longer and extend their journey.

Sun World Bà Nà Hills leads the guide’s recommendations. Lonely Planet identifies it as “Đà Nẵng’s top attraction,” describing the theme park’s distinctive approach to recreating European landmarks with imaginative, unconventional twists.

That brief description captures much of Bà Nà’s appeal. Amid the forested mountains of central Vietnam, visitors encounter stone-paved squares, streets lined with pointed rooftops, and European-style castles. The scenery changes with every step, from the lively French Village to architectural landmarks emerging through the clouds.

The monumental hands rising amid the mountains have made the Golden Bridge an iconic image of tourism in Đà Nẵng and Việt Nam.

The Golden Bridge is one of the journey’s highlights. Its enormous hands supporting a curved walkway halfway up the mountain have become a familiar symbol of Đà Nẵng and Vietnamese tourism. The experience also lies in the sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and forests. On clear days, visitors can even glimpse the city of Đà Nẵng through the drifting clouds.

For travellers planning a year-end getaway, Bà Nà’s European-inspired architecture has a particular appeal, complementing the Christmas atmosphere. In the cool mountain air, a stroll through the French Village and a stop at Eric Kayser for a croissant and hot coffee can become a memorable pause. Alongside the outdoor attractions, Fantasy Park and indoor spaces such as Moon Castle offer further options for families.

Bà Nà can easily fill an entire day, leaving the following days for a closer encounter with Đà Nẵng’s coast and local life. Following Lonely Planet’s recommendations, visitors can continue to Sơn Trà Peninsula, home to Linh Ứng Pagoda and its 67m statue of the Bodhisattva of Compassion overlooking the sea. The peninsula’s coastal roads wind past stretches of green forest, opening onto views of the shoreline and city.

Closer to the centre, Lonely Planet highlights Mỹ Khê as part of an urban coastline stretching nearly 10km. Beachfront cafés, restaurants, and amenities make it easy to spend a few hours walking, watching the sea, or enjoying a meal without venturing far from the city.

The guide also introduces local cuisine through specific dishes and addresses. The day might begin with a bowl of Quang noodle topped with shrimp, pork, and quail eggs at 75 Châu Thị Vĩnh Tế Street. Next could come shrimp-and-pork-filled bánh xèo pancakes at Bà Dưỡng, or a seafood meal at Bé Mặn. These everyday local favorites offer another way to experience the city, alongside its architecture and natural attractions.

Accommodation offers two different ways to enjoy Đà Nẵng. For those who prefer to stay close to urban life, Lonely Planet recommends Novotel Danang Premier Hàn River, where all rooms overlook the Hàn River and its bridges. On Sơn Trà Peninsula, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is presented as a destination for “a vacation within a vacation.” Its private beach, set amid the unspoiled surroundings of Bãi Bắc beach, appeals to travelers who want to spend more time at their resort, lingering over meals, taking leisurely walks, and relaxing.

From a day exploring Bà Nà to a morning bowl of mì Quảng, an afternoon by the sea, and an evening overlooking the Hàn River, Đà Nẵng offers many ways to shape a year-end escape. In the journey outlined by Lonely Planet, Bà Nà stands out as a mountaintop highlight, while the city below offers plenty of reasons to stay a few days longer. — VNA/VNS