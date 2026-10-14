Việt Nam, Austria promote tourism cooperation, destination connectivity

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Austria Tourism Forum, themed “Connecting Destinations, Building Bridges,” was held in Austria on October 13 to showcase tourism potential, connect businesses and boost two-way visitor exchanges, fostering tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng underlined the considerable untapped potential for bilateral tourism cooperation, particularly as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027. He described this as an opportunity to strengthen friendship, expand economic cooperation and promote people-to-people exchanges through tourism.

According to the diplomat, Việt Nam welcomed more than 21 million international visitors in 2025. In the first nine months of this year, the figure reached 17.7 million, up 14.5% year-on-year. The country aims to serve about 25 million foreign arrivals this year, building on its natural landscapes, cultural heritage, beaches, cave systems and diverse cuisine.

Việt Nam has also been named the World’s Leading Heritage Destination six times, Asia’s Leading Destination seven times and Asia’s Best Culinary Destination four times, Hoang added.

Hoàng highlighted improved air connectivity as a key factor in increasing visitor exchanges. With no direct flights between Vienna and Việt Nam, travellers from both countries often transit through aviation hubs such as Frankfurt, Paris, Istanbul or Doha. Better transport links would shorten journeys and facilitate tourism and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

At the forum, Mai Xuân Liêm, Standing Vice Chairman of Việt Nam's Thanh Hóa provincial People’s Committee, introduced the province’s historical, cultural and natural attractions. He said nature exploration, hiking, heritage tours and local-life experiences could appeal to Austrian travelers. He said Thanh Hóa plans to step up promotion, assess market demand and develop suitable tour programmes.

According to Tống Thị Thu Hiền, FLC Group’s representative in the EU and Germany, Việt Nam and Austria had complementary tourism strengths. Austria is known for the Alps, historic cities, cultural heritage and musical traditions, while Việt Nam boasts a long coastline, bays, mountains and diverse cultures. These strengths provide a basis for developing two-way tours and expanding business cooperation.

Representing Austria’s Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism, Ingrid Zimmermann said Việt Nam was becoming increasingly attractive to Austrian travellers for its natural beauty, cultural heritage and hospitality. She urged businesses, management agencies and tourism organisations to use the forum to exchange information, seek partners and develop concrete cooperation programmes.

Zimmermann said tourism plays an important role in job creation and local economic development, particularly in rural and mountainous areas of the Central European nation.

The country is implementing its Vision T tourism strategy, which promotes year-round sustainable development while balancing economic efficiency, local community interests and the preservation of natural and cultural resources. As Asian markets grow in importance, Austria hopes to strengthen cooperation and visitor exchanges with Việt Nam.

The forum is expected to create further opportunities for tourism authorities, travel companies and aviation partners to connect, promote destinations, diversify tourism products and advance bilateral cooperation. — VNA/VNS