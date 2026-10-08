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Hà Nội to unveil beverage tourism map at 2026 festival

October 08, 2026 - 11:01
The event, to be held at Astronomy Park in Dương Nội Ward, aims to promote Việt Nam's beverage culture, diversify tourism products and showcase new trends in the food and beverage sector, including AI applications.
A craftsperson separates Tây Hồ lotus rice by hand to scent tea using traditional methods. Tây Hồ lotus tea is among the products expected to be showcased at the Hanoi Beverage Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Beverage Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place from October 9 to 11 under the theme Hà Nội – The essence of Vietnamese beverages.

The event, to be held at Astronomy Park in Dương Nội Ward, aims to promote Việt Nam's beverage culture, diversify tourism products and showcase new trends in the food and beverage sector, including AI applications.

Covering about 4,500 sq.m, it will feature four themed areas for beer and wine, tea, coffee, and fruit juices and creative beverages.

A highlight will be the launch of the Hà Nội Beverage Tourism Map, featuring notable cafés, beverage and cocktail venues with QR codes providing destination information. The initiative, carried out by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will support the development of beverage-themed tours and routes linking drinks with cultural and sightseeing experiences.

The festival is expected to attract around 50,000 visitors and 80–100 businesses, craft villages and tourism and culinary operators, with international participants also expected. — VNA/VNS

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