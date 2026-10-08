Sơn Đoòng Cave tour operator warns of fake booking websites

QUẢNG TRỊ — Oxalis Adventure, which runs expeditions to Việt Nam's Sơn Đoòng Cave, is warning customers about several fake websites with look-alike domain names selling cave tours and potentially costing travellers money, its General Director Nguyễn Châu Á said on October 7.

The fake sites copy Oxalis's interface, images and content almost entirely. Their operators have also used artificial intelligence to replicate and generate materials, giving the sites a polished look that makes them hard to spot as fraudulent without a careful check, Á said.

Oxalis has identified several sites, including oxadventur.com, oxadventura.com, and oxadventure.shop. They also use Google Ads to target those searching for or trying to book Sơn Đoòng tours. Some customers noticed irregularities during the booking process, and in several cases they verified the details before sending money, avoiding losses.

The company's official process doesn't require payment at registration, the General Director noted, adding that a consultant contacts each applicant to verify information, offer advice, and assess physical fitness. Customers pay only after they are cleared to join the tour.

The Sơn Đoòng expedition runs six days and five nights and is open to those aged 18 to 70. Groups are capped at 10 people, and tours run each year from January to August. The current price is US$3,000 per person.

Oxalis said the tours are fully booked through 2028.

He urged travellers to check domain names, operator details and payment procedures when searching for or booking tours. He said they should be especially wary of sites that appear through online ads or use domains resembling Oxalis's, and should not transfer money until booking details are clearly verified.

Oxalis said it will report the case to the Quảng Trị provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and police, asking them to investigate and handle it under regulations. — VNA/VNS