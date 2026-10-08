Acclaimed violinist Ngọc, pianist Quang perform concertos at Saigon Opera House

HCM CITY — Franco-Vietnamese violinist Stephane Trần Ngọc and Vietnamese pianist Lưu Hồng Quang will perform alongside the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) in a concert featuring concertos by international and Vietnamese composers at the Saigon Opera House on October 10.

HBSO’s Symphony Orchestra will open the concert with Carnival Overture, op. 92, written by Antonín Dvořák in 1891, immersing the audience in a bustling and festive musical journey.

Paris-born violinist Ngọc will present Vietnamese cultural heritage and melodies through the Violin Concerto by composer Hoàng Cương.

Ngọc graduated in violin and chamber music from the Paris National Superior Conservatory of Music at 15. He later received a master’s degree at Brooklyn College’s Conservatory of Music and a doctorate in musical arts from The Juilliard School in the US.

He has won top prizes at several renowned international competitions, such as the Lipizer Competition, Paganini Competition, and the Long-Thibaud 1990 International Competition, where he was awarded Grand Prix and Special Audience Prize.

He has performed as a soloist in over 30 countries with orchestras, including the Radio-France Philharmonic, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic, and the Shinsei Symphony Orchestra.

Ngọc currently serves as Head of Strings at the London Performing Academy of Music in the UK.

Quang, one of the most remarkable young Vietnamese pianists on the international scene, will perform Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, op. 15, written by Johannes Brahms in 1858.

The three-movement concerto is one of the most monumental and challenging concertos of the 19th century.

Quang studied at the Việt Nam Academy of Music from 1997 to 2007, and at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Australia until 2012.

He obtained a master's degree from the University of Montreal, Canada, under the direction of renowned pianist Đặng Thái Sơn, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in musical arts in New Zealand.

He has won top prizes at several international piano competitions, such as the Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition in Australia, the Euregio Piano Awards in Germany, and the Oleggio International Piano Competition in Italy.

Meritorious Artist Trần Vương Thạch, former director of HBSO, will conduct the concert.

Thạch has led HBSO to perform in many countries, such as Germany, Italy, Scotland, Spain, France, Tokyo, and Korea.

In 2020, he was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government for his efforts to promote arts exchange between Việt Nam and France.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue’s box office and ticketbox.vn. — VNS