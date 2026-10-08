Fireworks to light up Hà Nội’s sky for Capital Liberation Day

HÀ NỘI — Fireworks are set to light up the skies over Hà Nội’s Hồ Tây (West Lake) and Hoàn Kiếm (Sword) Lake on October 10 as the capital city celebrates the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.

At West Lake, the fireworks display will feature high-altitude and low-altitude fireworks, water fireworks and pyrotechnic effects, with 900 fireworks rigs installed on the lake.

The display will be synchronised with music, creating a large-scale light and fireworks performance over the water.

At the site in front of the Hà Nội Post Office in Hoàn Kiếm Ward, the city will arrange a fireworks battery featuring high-altitude and low-altitude fireworks and pyrotechnic effects, with 350 fireworks rigs positioned on Sword Lake.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the fireworks displays are scheduled to last 15 minutes, from 9pm on October 10.

Art programmes

Alongside the fireworks, a wide range of cultural and artistic programmes will be held at the capital’s cultural and heritage spaces throughout October, offering residents and visitors opportunities to explore Hà Nội’s historical and cultural values through performances, exhibitions and tourism experiences.

A highlight of the celebrations will be two large-scale art programmes at the Hồ Gươm Opera House on October 9 and 10.

Also on the evening of October 10, an art programme titled 80 năm - Vang Mãi Bản Hùng Ca Hà Nội (80 Years – The Epic of Hà Nội Lives On) will be held at Bà Kiệu Temple Flower Garden by Hoàn Kiếm Lake to mark the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Hà Nội Capital Armed Forces (October 19, 1946–2026). The programme will retrace the formation, combat and development of the capital’s armed forces through different historical periods.

Artistic activities will take place at venues across the city. At 8pm every Friday and Saturday from October 2 to 31, Hà Nội’s Drama Theatre, Chèo Theatre and Cải lương Theatre will stage a range of performances and works, including Huyền Tích Hồ Gươm (Legend of Hoàn Kiếm Lake), Nét Duyên Chèo Hà Thành (The Charm of Hà Nội Chèo), Quan Âm Thị Kính and Người Con Gái Hà Thành (The Hà Nội Young Woman), among others.

On this occasion, the city will also organise 40 mobile film screenings and 15 screenings at cinemas across Hà Nội.

Exploring tours

Alongside the art programmes, Hà Nội is developing and introducing 72 suggested tour itineraries to explore the capital, marking the 72nd anniversary of Capital Liberation Day.

The itineraries showcase the capital’s historical, cultural and heritage values, architecture, traditional craft villages, cuisine and creative spaces, connecting destinations, historical and cultural sites, neighbourhoods, craft villages and distinctive experiential tourism products.

The city is also completing and launching the smart tourism platform HanoiGo, which integrates information on destinations, historical sites, scenic spots, craft villages, service providers, tourism products and itineraries across the city, helping residents and visitors search for and choose tourism products.

A number of other events will continue to take place in October, including the 2026 Hà Nội Autumn Festival from October 16 to 18 and the 2026 Hà Nội Beverage Festival from October 9 to 11.

Earlier, the 11th Hà Nội Book Festival 2026, themed Sách Mở Tri Thức - Công Nghệ Dẫn Tương Lai (Books Open Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future), was held along the pedestrian area around Hoàn Kiếm Lake from October 1 to 4.

On October 3 and 4, the 2026 Hà Nội Open Dragon Boat and SUP Racing Tournament took place at Lý Tự Trọng Flower Garden and on West Lake, attracting nearly 900 athletes from embassies, international organisations, provinces and cities across the country, and clubs. — VNS