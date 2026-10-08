Phú Quốc sweeps prestigious Condé Nast global island rankings

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc continues to be voted the Best Island in Asia by readers of Condé Nast Traveler (US), extending its five-year consecutive streak on the list, while simultaneously making a sensational debut with the second-highest global island score in Condé Nast Traveller (UK).

Announced on October 6, the results from the US edition of Condé Nast revealed that Phú Quốc clinched the top spot in Asia with an impressive 95.26 points, outperforming Boracay, Palawan (the Philippines), Bali (Indonesia), and Phuket (Thailand). Meanwhile, on the UK edition, Việt Nam's “Pearl Island” earned a stellar 98.26 points, taking second place in Asia just behind Palawan (98.99 points).

Across all regional island categories in the UK edition, Phú Quốc also posted the second-highest score worldwide, surpassing world-renowned destinations such as Barbados (98.16), Hydra (98.12), Fiji (97.97), and the Maldives (95.35). These dual accolades across both flagship editions powerfully reaffirm the irresistible appeal of Việt Nam's largest island among elite global resort destinations.

The Readers’ Choice Awards stand as one of the international travel industry’s most authoritative and enduring honours, spanning nearly four decades of history for the US edition. This year’s 39th annual edition drew 798,867 votes. The awards derive their prestige directly from the voices of genuine travelers, who rate destinations and services based on their firsthand journeys.

To qualify, candidates must satisfy a minimum threshold of responses and overall scores. Readers evaluate each category against specific criteria on a 5-point scale from "poor" to "excellent," which is subsequently indexed to a 100-point scale. For island destinations, scoring reflects overall natural beauty, pristine beaches, culinary culture, service quality, and local hospitality.

This year’s milestone marks a remarkable ongoing ascent for Phú Quốc on the US edition's rankings: rising from 8th in Asia in 2023 to 2nd in 2024, seizing the crown in 2025, and defending its title in 2026. In 2025 alone, the island earned 95.51 points, placing among the top three highest-scoring islands globally.

This enduring love story was celebrated in the lead-in to the US edition's Islands feature: Global travellers have yet to fall out of love with Phú Quốc, Crete, Bermuda, and Hilton Head. Phú Quốc was spotlighted first, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the most legendary names in world island tourism.

In its July 2026 feature on world-class island getaways, Condé Nast Traveler highlighted that visitors should immerse themselves in Phú Quốc’s powdery white-sand beaches and vibrant coral diving reefs, while recommending the Sun World Hòn Thơm Cable Car, tours of aromatic pepper farms, and a stay at the acclaimed JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.

These curated recommendations reflect why Pearl Island has become so captivating: raw, idyllic nature harmonised with an ever-expanding array of refined leisure experiences. In the South of the island, the tourism ecosystem pioneered by Sun Group seamlessly bridges tranquil beach retreats at Bãi Kem with awe-inspiring sea-crossing cable car rides to Hòn Thơm, breathtaking sunset strolls on the Kiss Bridge, and vibrant evening arts and culture at Sunset Town.

Nightly fireworks alongside two world-class multimedia spectacles – Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea – give travellers compelling reasons to step outside their private resorts and indulge in beachfront dining, nightlife, and seaside rendezvous. By keeping experiences alive long after twilight, Phú Quốc continues to boost guest retention and spending.

Arriving just as the island enters its most alluring season, Symphony of the Sea is slated to debut its upgraded Season 3 on November 10, 2026, featuring a sprawling 200-metre ocean stage and triple the pyrotechnics of previous seasons. Such continuously reimagined experiences provide seasoned visitors with compelling reasons to return again and again.

Phú Quốc’s international profile and accessibility have received a further boost from Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the island’s namesake carrier operating commercially since November 1, 2025. As the route network broadens, Phú Quốc becomes closer to travellers and commands a more prominent presence on the regional aviation map. The destination’s name is front and centre from the very moment travellers search and book their island escapes.

In 2027, as the host destination for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, Phú Quốc is poised to showcase a dynamic, forward-looking transformation to the world. The Convention and Exhibition Centre, multi-purpose performance arena, airport expansion, and light rail transit (LRT) system are all progressing rapidly—serving both this high-profile global summit and laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term tourism prosperity.

The island’s luxury hospitality infrastructure is also entering an ambitious expansion phase, anchored by Rixos Phú Quốc Vietnam on Hòn Thơm Island, pioneering the all-inclusive ultra-luxury resort model, and the high-profile hotel avenue at Bãi Đất Đỏ (Ruby Beach). According to master planning, Bãi Đất Đỏ is set to supply over 7,000 rooms in its initial phase, scaling toward nearly 20,000 keys in subsequent phases. The development will welcome world-class luxury brands such as JW Marriott Marquis, W Hotels, Le Méridien, The Luxury Collection, SO/, and Conrad, significantly boosting Phú Quốc's capacity to host elite vacationers and international MICE delegations alike.

This resounding recognition from international travellers arrives as Phú Quốc stands on the threshold of an exciting new era of growth. With APEC 2027 on the horizon, the Pearl Island is primed to translate critical acclaim into unforgettable travel journeys, ensuring its global renown is continually shaped and elevated by the lived experiences of travellers worldwide. — VNA/VNS