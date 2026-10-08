VNA cooperates with Mexican Labour Party to publish book on top leader's articles and addresses

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in coordination with the Mexican Labour Party (PT), released the book The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Việt Nam in the New Era, in Mexico on October 8, 2026.​

According to a press release by VNA, the bilingual English-Spanish publication comprises 46 selected articles and speeches drawn from the political commentaries and addresses by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Tô Lâm since August 2024, reflecting the mindset, vision and strategic decisions of the CPV to steer the country firmly into the new era.

The articles and speeches set out orientations, guiding principles and solutions to realise the aspiration of building a rapidly and sustainably developing, independent, self-reliant and resilient Việt Nam, with science, technology and innovation as driving forces, people at the centre, and culture as the foundation, while continuously enhancing the country’s position on the international stage.

The book is structured into four parts, covering major orientations in the mindset and guidelines for national development: Part 1: Building a strong Party and political system; Part 2: Creating new drivers for rapid and sustainable economic development; Part 3: Placing the people at the centre of all policies; and Part 4: Maintaining peace, ensuring security and elevating Việt Nam’s standing.

Through the selected articles and speeches, the book reflects General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s mindset, strategic vision, depth of political theory, and standard style of expression on key areas of national development, ranging from politics, economy and culture and society to national defence, security and foreign affairs.

With 856 pages, the book not only provides readers with the content of theoretical and practical values, but also features vivid images of Việt Nam and its people as the country undergoes renewal, develops and makes strong progress in the new era.

The launch of the book The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Việt Nam in the New Era is the result of efforts to realise the outcomes of the meeting between Senator, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Tô Lâm during the PT leader’s visit to Việt Nam in August 2026.

This is the first time that a book published by VNA has been released in Mexico as part of a seminar on theoretical exchanges on the role of political parties and a new society.

The book is a testament to the traditional friendship and cooperation between the CPV and the PT, contributing to conveying the message of a peaceful and developing Việt Nam that pursues cooperation, and is a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community. It also serves as a reference for international friends to study and learn about the orientations, guidelines and policies for national development, as well as the strong determination to advance in the new era, as articulated by Việt Nam’s top Party and State leader.

VNA, the national news agency and the Party and State’s key multimedia and multilingual media agency, which plays a core role in ideological and cultural work and is a public service provider under the CPV Central Committee, was honoured with the responsibility of publishing the book. Within a short period of time, two units - the VNA Publishing House and the News for Foreign Service Department - worked urgently to compile and publish the book, making it available to readers in time for the seminar on theoretical exchanges on the role of political parties and a new society, held from October 8-10, 2026.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to the CPV Central Committee Office, the Office of the General Secretary, the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Mexican Labour Party for their support in enabling the book to be launched in time for this meaningful occasion," the agency said. — VNA/VNS