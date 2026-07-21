Đà Nẵng nighttime skies to glow with first-ever event featuring 500 illuminated kites

ĐÀ NẴNG — Nearly 500 illuminated kites will take to the night sky over Đà Nẵng's coastline for the first time as part of the Enjoy Danang Festival 2026, one of a series of cultural, artistic and community events scheduled for July 22-26.

The Sea of Lights Gala – A Thousand Stars Touching the Realm of Memories will be held on July 24, 25 and 26. Its highlight will be a spectacular display of nearly 500 glowing kites creating artistic effects against the coastal night sky, accompanied by music and lighting.

The event will also feature experiential zones, food spaces and community activities, contributing to the development of new nighttime tourism products and entertainment options for residents and visitors.

A day earlier, on July 23, Mỹ Khê Beach will host a large-scale site-specific art performance designed especially for the seaside setting. It will mark the first time Đà Nẵng has staged such a production on the sea, using the natural landscape of Mỹ Khê Beach as its backdrop.

Built around the central image of a sail reaching out towards the open sea, the show will portray the development of the Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng region through music, lighting and theatrical arts.

The performance will showcase the cultural and historical heritage of the Quảng region, featuring the Thu Bồn River, traditional craft villages, fishing communities and the ancient trading port of Hội An, before portraying modern Đà Nẵng as a dynamic and internationally integrated city.

Natural elements, including the sea, waves, wind and horizon, will form part of the performance space, combined with modern sound and lighting technology to create an immersive outdoor artistic experience.

The Enjoy Đà Nẵng Festival 2026 will take place at East Sea Park, tourist beaches and various locations across the city, offering a diverse programme of cultural, sporting, entertainment, culinary and seaside activities. Through the festival, Đà Nẵng aims to diversify its tourism offerings, attract more visitors and reinforce its position as a leading destination for major events and festivals.

In the first half of 2026, Đà Nẵng welcomed nearly 9.8 million visitors, up 22.5 per cent year-on-year. International arrivals reached nearly 5.2 million, an increase of 28.7 per cent, accounting for 52.8 per cent of total overnight visitors.

The city has strengthened its tourism appeal by stepping up promotion, expanding international air links and diversifying tourism products, services and festivals. — VNA/VNS