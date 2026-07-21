Đà Nẵng proves Lonely Planet right as Asia's must-visit summer destination

ĐÀ NẴNG — Some rankings generate only a brief media buzz. Others become more convincing with time. Lonely Planet's decision to place Đà Nẵng second on its list of The Best Places to Visit in Asia This Summer 2026, announced in May, belongs firmly to the latter.

Months after the ranking was published, the city on the Hàn River has not only maintained its appeal but further strengthened its reputation through a vibrant summer filled with major events, fresh experiences and impressive tourism growth. What the world's leading travel guide recognised in Đà Nẵng was not simply its potential, but a destination whose appeal has been proven in reality.

According to Lonely Planet, Đà Nẵng stands out for its harmonious blend of beautiful beaches, an energetic yet relaxed lifestyle, a rich culinary scene and a diverse range of experiences spanning nature, culture, leisure and entertainment. The city is also praised as an ideal gateway to central Việt Nam, offering convenient access to Hội An, Huế and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

Those observations became even more evident following the success of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, which concluded recently. Throughout the festival, held from May 30 to July 11, Đà Nẵng welcomed more than 2.72 million overnight visitors, up nearly 45 per cent compared with the DIFF 2025 season. The six fireworks nights attracted around 688,500 visitors, while the grand finale alone welcomed 131,000 spectators, with international arrivals rising 27 per cent year on year. Hotel occupancy at central properties reached 95–98 per cent, while more than 1,900 flights operated during the festival period and surrounding days, reflecting the city's growing appeal to both domestic and international travellers.

More than simply a fireworks competition, DIFF has evolved into a catalyst for Đà Nẵng's entire tourism ecosystem. Visitors come for the spectacular performances in the night sky but stay longer to enjoy the city's resorts, cuisine, shopping, attractions and vibrant urban lifestyle. This transformation has also reinforced Đà Nẵng's position as one of the region's leading festival cities, where international events drive tourism growth and the night-time economy.

The festival's success is also one reason why Đà Nẵng continues to feature prominently in prestigious global rankings. Alongside Lonely Planet, international travel publications including Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveller have repeatedly recognised the central coastal city among Asia's most rewarding destinations.

In its travel features about Đà Nẵng, Lonely Planet has also repeatedly highlighted Sun World Bà Nà Hills, one of the city's defining tourism icons and a destination travellers should not miss.

Perched atop Chùa Mountain, the mountain resort has long outgrown its reputation as simply the home of the Golden Bridge, the landmark that has become an icon of Vietnamese tourism and frequently appeared in international media. What has kept Bà Nà Hills relevant year after year is its ability to continuously introduce new experiences, ensuring that every return visit feels different.

The journey begins aboard one of the world's most acclaimed cable car systems, recognised with multiple Guinness World Records, carrying visitors above pristine forests and drifting clouds before arriving at what feels like a miniature Europe in central Việt Nam. From the iconic Golden Bridge and the charming French Village to cobblestone plazas, St. Denis Church and European-inspired castles, the destination offers an atmosphere that transports many visitors to a picturesque French town.

This summer, Bà Nà Hills has introduced an array of new attractions. The Interactive Light Art space presents an immersive journey combining digital technology with interactive light installations, while international performances including After Glow, Malambo and Love in the Sky extend the festive atmosphere from daytime well into the evening, ensuring the destination remains vibrant throughout the day.

Another notable addition is the arrival of Eric Kayser, the renowned Parisian bakery brand, on the summit of Bà Nà. Guests can enjoy buttery croissants, naturally fermented sourdough and authentic pain au chocolat while overlooking the French Village. For many visitors, sipping freshly brewed coffee with warm pastries amid the mountain's cool climate and mist-covered castles offers a uniquely European experience that feels remarkably close to Paris.

Beyond Bà Nà Hills, Đà Nẵng offers an equally diverse tourism landscape, from Sơn Trà Peninsula, Mỹ Khê Beach and the Marble Mountains to bustling food streets, riverside cafés and vibrant nightlife. Following its administrative merger with Quảng Nam province, the city has also strengthened its heritage tourism connections to Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and Hội An. Combined with outstanding natural assets, well-developed tourism infrastructure, internationally recognised events and continually refreshed tourism products, Đà Nẵng has evolved from a short-stop destination into a place where visitors are increasingly choosing to stay longer.

Looking back several months after Lonely Planet unveiled its summer ranking, the guidebook's choice appears even more convincing. Đà Nẵng offers far more than beautiful beaches, outstanding cuisine and iconic landmarks. It continues to create compelling reasons for travellers to return, from internationally acclaimed events such as DIFF to constantly evolving experiences at leading attractions like Sun World Bà Nà Hills.

Perhaps that is why the Hàn River city continues to appear in prestigious international travel rankings. It is not simply a destination worth visiting once, but one that always offers something new to discover with every return. —VNA/VNS