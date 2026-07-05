Việt Nam’s history recreated in epic theatrical show

HÀ NỘI — The Đất Nước Thiên Hùng Ca (Land of Epic Songs), which celebrates Việt Nam's 4,000-year journey of nation-building and defence, will be brought to life with a huge theatrical production in Hà Nội on July 10.

For 75 minutes, the show takes the audience on a journey through time, revisiting the country's key milestones – from the legendary origins of Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ and the Hùng Kings' era of nation-building to victories against foreign invaders and Việt Nam's aspirations for development in the new era.

The event will be held in the 1,500-seat Vinpearl Theatre, equipped with a stage system and performance technology meeting international standards, in the capital's Ocean City urban area.

Hoàng Thị Mỹ Hạnh, director of the VinPalace chain and Vinpearl Theatre, said that the Land of Epic Songs is not just a performance, but a journey connecting the audience with the nation's history through the language of contemporary art.

She said the production team hopes the show will help foster national pride, while promoting Vietnamese cultural identity to international audiences through a modern performance style.

The highlight of the programme will be the Immersive Theatre, a performance model that removes the traditional stage and places audiences inside a 360-degree sensory world – a modern trend that is evolving globally. The audience doesn't just watch, but also becomes part of the story.

To create an immersive experience, organisers integrated 12 modern technologies and solutions into the show.

Several elements are being deployed for the first time ever in a Vietnamese theatre production. These include a multi-level mechanical stage combined with a water stage, panoramic and matrix LED screen systems, laser technology, projection mapping, holograms and aerial zipline performances, all alongside enormous props and realistic pyrotechnic effects.

Grand scenes, such as the battle to tame the waters, the rise of wet-rice civilisation, the renowned Battle of Bạch Đằng and the image of the national flag waving proudly unfold not only on the stage, but throughout the entire auditorium via immersive sound and lighting effects. Interactions between performers and the audience also help create a truly multi-sensory experience.

The show brings together more than 100 artists, actors, experts, and technicians who have spent more than 10,000 hours researching and rehearsing to distil representative aspects of Vietnamese history and culture, combining them with modern performance technology to create a massive production aimed at both domestic and international audiences.

Organisers said the Land of Epic Songs marks the beginning of a strategic initiative to establish Vinpearl Theatre as a new destination for contemporary performing arts, while also helping to elevate the performance industry in Việt Nam. — VNS