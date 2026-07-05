DANAFF IV: Indian film 'Full Plate' honoured as Best Asian Film

ĐÀ NẴNG — The best films were honoured at the closing ceremony of the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival 2026 (DANAFF IV), with Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked) winning the top prize in the Vietnamese film section and the Indian film Full Plate named Best Asian Film.

Full Plate follows Amreen, a poor Muslim woman living in Mumbai. After her husband is injured in an accident, she is forced to become the family's breadwinner and takes a job cooking vegetarian meals for an affluent couple. In this unfamiliar environment, Amreen must confront class differences, prejudice within her community and the selfishness of her own husband.

"Independent films are more and more difficult to make," Tannishtha Chatterjee, the director of Full Plate, said. "An award like this is very important for independent voices like me. Honestly, all my self-doubt from making the film was almost completely reversed there."

The Jury Special Prize went to the Japanese film Numb, directed by Takuya Uchiyama.

Turkish director Emin Alper was named Best Asian Director for Salvation, an international co-production involving Turkey, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Sweden and Saudi Arabia.

The Best Screenplay Award of the Asian Film Section was awarded to Chinese screenwriter Zhuo Kai-luo for the film Poor Taxi.

The film earned critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the 2025 Golden Horse Awards.

"I still remember a cold morning when our entire crew squeezed into a single taxi because we couldn't afford enough transportation to get to the set," Zhuo Kai-luo said. "Coincidentally, the film is called Poor Taxi, an independent film about ordinary people."

"Let me end my speech with a quote from one of the characters in the film: 'This world needs love.'"

Kirti Kulhari in the Indian film Full Plate won the Best Leading Actress Award, and Caner Cindoruk in the film Salvation from Turkey received the Best Leading Actor Award.

The Critics' Award for the most outstanding film in the Asian Cinema Panorama section was awarded to the film Roid (Sunshine) from Bangladesh.

Action-packed Hijacked won the best Vietnamese film

Hijacked won the Grand Prize for Best Film at the Vietnamese Films Section.

The real-life-inspired thriller, directed by Vietnamese-American Hàm Trần, depicts a hijacking in 1978 by an armed terrorist group led by Long. It highlights the immense courage of cabin crew and air marshals who risk their lives to ensure the safety of the passengers and the aircraft.

The Jury Special Prize went to the animated film Truy Tìm Long Diên Hương (Fish, Fists and Ambergris), directed by Dương Minh Chiến. Chiến also won Best Director.

"I began my career as a stunt performer, and it's truly an honour that my debut feature has received this award. For me, making films has always been a source of joy," he said.

Actor Thái Hòa won the Best Leading Actor Award with the film Hijacked, while actress Việt Hương won the Best Leading Actress Award for her role in Cục Vàng Của Ngoại (My Little Grandma).

Việt Hương was also honoured at DANAFF III last year for her performance in Chị Dâu (The Real Sister).

The Best Screenplay Award belonged to Oscar Dương, the screenwriter of Bẫy Tiền (The Fatal Deal).

The NETPAC Award for the Outstanding Vietnamese Film, decided and selected by the NETPAC Jury from the Vietnamese Film Contests, was also awarded to the film Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain).

The Audience’s Award for Favourite Vietnamese Film, voted for by the audience participating in the screenings of the 'Today’s Vietnamese Cinema' programme, was for Hẹn Em Ngày Nhật Thực (Meet Me at the Eclipse).

DANAFF IV, themed 'Bridging Asia to the World', was held from June 28 to July 4, 2026, bringing together filmmakers from Việt Nam and across the Asia-Pacific region.

DANAFF IV is presided over by the Đà Nẵng People's Committee and co-organised by the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture and Sports, the Việt Nam Film Development Association and other partners. — VNS