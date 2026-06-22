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Inside the Future Spectrum

June 22, 2026 - 15:30
Future Spectrum showcases 48 works by emerging artists and art students, offering fresh perspectives on identity, memory, urban life and the future. The exhibition is on display at LOTTE Department Store, 54 Liễu Giai Street, Hà Nội, until the end of June.

 

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Life & Style

Keeping tradition alive

Once displayed in homes during Tết, Việt Nam’s traditional Tứ Bình (four-scroll woodblock print) are reaching new audiences through a bilingual book and digital exhibitions. A centuries-old heritage is finding new life in the digital age.

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