Inside the Future Spectrum

Future Spectrum showcases 48 works by emerging artists and art students, offering fresh perspectives on identity, memory, urban life and the future. The exhibition is on display at LOTTE Department Store, 54 Liễu Giai Street, Hà Nội, until the end of June.
Once displayed in homes during Tết, Việt Nam’s traditional Tứ Bình (four-scroll woodblock print) are reaching new audiences through a bilingual book and digital exhibitions. A centuries-old heritage is finding new life in the digital age.
Among the province’s success stories is Tả Phìn Commune, one of Lào Cai’s earliest community-based tourism destinations and a locality renowned for its diverse traditional occupations that provide stable and sustainable livelihoods for ethnic minority communities.
With its natural advantages and ongoing efforts to diversify tourism products, Khánh Hòa is steadily evolving from a traditional beach destination into a multi-experience tourism hub, reinforcing its competitiveness as one of Việt Nam’s premier travel destinations.
From community classes and social media to cultural tourism initiatives, Cao Bằng is striving to preserve and promote the art of 'then' singing and 'tính' lute performance, ensuring that this heritage remains vibrant amid the flow of modern life.
A proposed airport study in Thiên Cầm, coupled with new coastal economic corridors and transport infrastructure, is expected to improve access to Hà Tĩnh’s beaches and cultural attractions, paving the way for larger tourism and resort investments.
Bringing together 25 leading lion, dragon and unicorn dance troupes from across Việt Nam, the inaugural Hòa Cường–Đà Nẵng Expanded Lion, Dragon and Unicorn Dance Festival aims to celebrate traditional culture while creating a vibrant new attraction for residents and visitors in the central coastal city.
Following a healthcare assessment across Hà Giang Province, Family Medical Practice shares insights into medical care, hospital capabilities, and practical safety advice for travellers exploring the Hà Giang Loop.
The exhibition, titled 'Bút Thép Lòng Son' (Steel Pen, Loyal Heart), is jointly organised by the Management Board of the relic site and the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports in celebration of the 101st anniversary of Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.
Teams Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerke GmbH&Co KG from Germany and Apple Pyrotechnics (Macau) contributed perfect performances to the success of the 4th night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026.