Gia Lai launches Visit Việt Nam Year 2026

GIA LAI — The Visit Việt Nam Year 2026 under the theme Gia Lai – Mountains Embraces The Sea officially kicked off in Gia Lai Province on March 28 evening, positioning the event as a national tourism highlight to showcase the locality’s unique cultural heritage and strengthen its profile as a vibrant destination connecting highland and coastal tourism experiences.

The opening night featured a spectacular art programme combining modern sound and lighting technology with traditional cultural elements of the Central Highlands, captivating thousands of spectators.

The programme was structured in four thematic chapters, and culminated in a dazzling, multi-coloured fireworks display.

A series of vibrant music and dance performances by artists from across the country further enriched the event, contributing to celebrating cultural diversity and highlighting the hospitality of Gia Lai’s people toward visitors.

Key highlights include a showcase of Gia Lai’s culinary arts, a pickleball tournament, an investment promotion conference, a tourism economic development forum, and cooperation signing events with four southern provinces of Laos and three northeastern localities of Cambodia.

Addressing the event, Deputy PM Hồ Quốc Dũng underscored Gia Lai’s tourism breakthroughs thanks to its focus on green and community-based tourism models that integrate ethnic cultural values and unique mountain–coast connectivity.

The opening ceremony was attended by head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyễn Thanh Nghị; Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and head of the Steering Committee for National Tourism Year 2026 Nguyễn Văn Hùng, ambassadors, consuls general, representatives of international organisations, and a large number of residents and visitors.

Hùng stressed that building on the success of 21 previous editions, the Visit Việt Nam Year 2026 is not only a important cultural and tourism event but also reflects a new strategic vision for development, which is expected to effectively harness the natural and cultural connectivity between the vast highlands and coastal regions, paving the way for a diverse, distinctive and identity-rich tourism ecosystem.

The event, running from March 23 to 30, features 244 activities held across communes and wards in the province. — VNA/VNS