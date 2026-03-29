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Indian film Love Garden on Vietnamese folk singing blossoms with global honours

March 29, 2026 - 15:24
According to the judgement of the festival director, Dharmender Kumar, Love Garden won the prestigous award for its exceptional creative vision, artistic brilliance and inspiring role in celebrating the diversity of the world cinema.
The poster of the Indian film Vườn Tình Yêu - Prem Ki Surdhara (Love Garden). —Photo courtesy of the India Book of Records

HÀ NỘI — The Indian film Vườn Tình Yêu – Prem Ki Surdhara (Love Garden), inspired by Việt Nam’s quan họ folk singing, has won Best International Film at the 8th Haryana International Film Festival in India.

Organised by Kurukshetra University in partnership with Sanskriti – Society for Art & Cultural Development, this year’s festival, held from March 25 to 28, brought together entries from 38 countries and territories, featuring 26 languages and around 80 selected films.

According to the festival director, Dharmender Kumar, Love Garden won the prestigious award for its exceptional creative vision, artistic brilliance and inspiring role in celebrating the diversity of world cinema.

The film, developed from an idea by Vietnamese distinguished scholar-artist Chu Bảo Quế, impresses viewers with a distinctive approach to quan họ folk music, while opening a richly Vietnamese cultural space where quan họ melodies act as an emotional bridge between people and between tradition and modernity.

It does not tell a conventional love story between a man and a woman, but rather explores a deeper, humanistic love for cultural heritage. In Love Garden, the main female character is driven to return to the quan họ homeland via dreams and memories of her deceased mother.

Vietnamese artist Chu Bảo Quế receives the award at the festival’s ceremony.—VNA/VNS Photo

Cultural bridge

Artist Quế served as a consultant and appears in the film, helping to shape its artistic depth and ensuring the authenticity and original spirit of quan họ on the international screen. The film was produced by Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, editor-in-chief of the India Records Organisation.

Receiving the Best International Film award, Quế said he was deeply moved and honoured to stand in the dignified and inspiring setting of this international film festival.

“If there is anything in my life worth sharing, it is not the titles or recognitions but the steadfast journey alongside our heritage: quietly preserving, cherishing and spreading the cultural values of Việt Nam that have been nurtured over thousands of years of history,” he said.

“The recognition and honour bestowed on Love Garden at the 8th Haryana International Film Festival is not only a personal joy but also a source of pride for Vietnamese and Indian cultures, now welcomed and appreciated by the international community.

“As someone closely connected to heritage, I hope to continue working with filmmakers and cultural organisations at home and abroad to tell many more stories about Việt Nam’s heritage, a priceless treasure of humanity.”

Quế is one of the pioneering artists in preserving and promoting Việt Nam’s traditional arts, particularly quan họ. Throughout his career, he has devoted himself to researching, collecting and preserving the original forms of the ancient folk melodies. He has also composed, performed and advised on numerous artistic programmes at home and abroad, helping to bring quan họ closer to contemporary audiences.

Artist’s legacy

His contributions have been recognised with numerous titles and awards, including the honorary title of Professor and PhD by the World Records University; recognition as a world record holder for composing, directing, performing and teaching ancient quan họ, and the title Việt Nam–India Cultural Ambassador for the 2025–2028 term.

In 2025 he was named Inspiring Artist at the Contribution Awards presented by the Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) newspaper. A documentary portrait of his life and career also won the Golden Lotus Award at the 23rd Việt Nam Film Festival in 2025.

Producer of Love Garden Chowdhury, PhD, said he was happy and proud of the award, which showcased appreciation for the film’s cultural theme and the connection between countries.

He said he hoped the film would inspire filmmakers to pursue further international collaborative projects as it is screened more widely, not only in India but also in Việt Nam, adding that he was eager to see how Vietnamese audiences would respond to the film’s Vietnamese-language version. — VNS

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